Personal Protective Textile Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Textile-based products used more for performance or functionality than aesthetics or decoration are considered technical textiles. This group includes fabrics that provide protection. Nowadays, protective clothing is often made from textiles that are classified as technical or industrial textiles. Protective clothing is clothing that shields the wearer from potentially fatal environmental effects. Protective fabrics come in a variety of varieties (Protech). Depending on their intended use, protective textiles include industrial, agricultural, military, civilian, medical, sports, and space textiles. End-use characteristics that further divide personal protective textiles include thermo (cold) protection, flame protection, chemical protection, mechanical impact protection, radiation protection, physical protection, electrical protection, and wearer visibility.

Personal protective clothing comes in a wide variety and is designed to fulfill various end-use specifications. Using current textile production methods or any pertinent new technology, clothing can be made to be more protective. Most personal protective equipment will be transformed into clothing, with a few exceptions, including safety belts, airbags, safety ropes, and parachutes. Even if the processing technologies for various protective garments are varied, the main operations frequently involve material manufacturing or selection, creating textiles and other related commodities, finishing, and clothing engineering.

Market Dynamics Increasing Value of Workplace Safety and Security Drives the Global Market

The growing emphasis on workplace safety is predicted to expand the worldwide personal protective textile market . Regarding employee health and safety, many nations have passed laws and regulations. Due to governmental requirements requiring companies to maintain the safety of their personnel, the market for personal protective textiles is anticipated to expand. These regulations define personal protective textiles for use in various industrial or commercial situations. Industry participants' growing awareness of the need for worker safety and security at workplaces is anticipated to fuel market expansion, in addition to rigorous restrictions and hefty expenses connected with workplace risks.

Due to a pervasive lack of knowledge about health and safety concerns at work, a severe issue is growing among this workforce. Through the Workplace Innovator Award program, OSHA has partnered with various health and safety organizations to raise public awareness of workplace safety. Workplace accidents have considerably decreased due to initiatives by agencies and businesses to increase safety standards.

Rising Demand Due to Better Hygiene and SafetyCreates Tremendous Opportunities.

Since research and development have improved the hygiene and safety of these products, making them acceptable for use in various sectors, major market participants are investing more in personal protective textiles. Hospitals, the oil and gas industry, building and manufacturing, healthcare and medical, law enforcement and firefighting, mining, the military, warehouse and logistics, and other industries are adopting these solutions. Demand for personal protective textiles in several end-user industries will fuel market expansion.

Regional Analysis

Europe is the most significant Personal Protective Textile Market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 15.24% over the forecast period. Europe is home to many of the world's biggest economies, including Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Russia. Numerous factors, such as encouraging policies, solid wage growth, and continued job creation, affect the region's economic development. But it is projected that the current COVID-19 epidemic in several of these countries will significantly and detrimentally impact the region's economic development. According to the European Economic Forecast Summer 2020 published by the European Commission, the Euro area economy is predicted to decrease by 8.7% in 2020 and grow by 6.1% in 2021. In 2019, personal protective textiles generated around 33.29% of

Europe's overall revenue, where consumption was highest. In this region, moderate growth is projected over the upcoming years. In most main industries, including metal production, oil and gas, automotive, and refining, there is projected to be an increase in occupational injuries throughout the forecast period and an increase in demand for high-utility, highly effective wear and tear resistant protective equipment. Rising consumer demand for meat and dairy products is predicted to be a driving force behind innovations in production and packaging. In these industries, cleaning, utilizing, and handling equipment and surfactants are common duties. Various risks associated with manufacturing and packing, such as bacterial infection, are expected to boost demand for personal protective textiles, such as hand protection, protective clothing, and breathing protection.

North America is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 13.94% over the forecast period. To expand the workforce's capacity, industries like oil and gas, healthcare, chemicals, and manufacturing are predicted to increase product demand in North America. Businesses in the area are required by OSHA laws to utilize personal protective equipment to protect their employees. OSHA, ANSI, and CSA Group occupational health and safety laws govern the local market. These stringent restrictions obligate regional businesses to utilize personal protective equipment to protect staff members. These rules carry significant fines for non-compliance, which should increase demand for local goods. Strict mining safety regulations and elevated worker safety consciousness across most industries will fuel regional product demand throughout the projected period. The region's need for personal protective fabrics has increased due to guidelines for monitoring asbestos exposure released by OSHA, NIOSH, and the EPA.



The global personal protective textile market was valued at USD 5,659.12 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 9,399.82 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the application, the global personal protective textile market is bifurcated into heat and flame resistance, mechanical protection, chemical protection, electrical protection, ballistic protection, healthcare garments, and others ballistic segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the global personal protective textile market is divided into Firefighting, Manufacturing, Chemical and Oil and Gas, Medical and Pharma, Law Enforcement, and Others. The law enforcement segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. Europe is the most significant global personal protective textile market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 15.24% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global personal protective textile market are DuPont, DyStar Group, Royal Ten Cate NV, W. L. Gore and Associates, Inc, and Madhuram Fabrics Pvt. Ltd, and Schoeller Textil AG.



In December 2022, At Intersec 2023, MSA Safety Incorporated-a world leader in firefighter safety technology and equipment-debuted a new range of firefighter protective apparel for the Middle Eastern fire market. The MSA® Bristol X4 offers improved comfort, ergonomics, and protection by combining the most advanced fabric and fiber technologies with a contemporary streamlined appearance. In April 2023, Due to Andrews Labor Government funding, CFA volunteers around Victoria will receive new, locally made uniforms that offer better heat protection. Jaclyn Symes, the minister for emergency services, went on a tour of Stewart and Heaton to see where the new wildfire personal protection gear (PPC) for Victorian firefighters is made.



