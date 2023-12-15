Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market 2023 Will Retain The Medical Devices &Amp; Consumables Industry By 2030

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) The Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market 2023 research report provide in depth study on Cost Analysis, Annual Revenue, Financial Status and Reports. It Consists Top Key Performer in the Market, Regional Analysis and Upcoming Product Launches over the forecast to 2030.

The Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Scope and Overview Report for 2023 presents a detailed analysis of the latest trends in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment market. The report covers new product launches, market contributions, partnerships, and mergers during the forecast period. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, including market segmentation and highlights the characteristics of the global market.

“It is expected that the market for the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment will experience a notable expansion in the foreseeable future. This growth can be attributed to various factors, such as a rise in individual spending, increased urbanization around the world, and greater adoption of innovative technologies. The market analysis also takes into account the potential impact of governmental and market regulations on the industry. ” Ask for a Sample Report

The Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market research report provides an extensive analysis of the market's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also offers clarity on the report's structure and highlights critical data points to assess the quality of the research. Furthermore, through 92 pages, tables, and figures, the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Research Report presents readers with a comprehensive view of the market, including an economic analysis of its size, share, trends, and growth potential up to 2030. The report's detailed insights make it an essential resource for anyone seeking to understand the trajectory of the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market during the review period.

GE

Siemens Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems

Hitachi

Neusoft

Topgrade HealthCare United Imaging

PET scanner is a type of nuclear medicine imaging. The scan uses a special dye that has radioactive tracers.

Highlights

The global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment market was valued at USD million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period 2023-2030. The influence of COVID-19 and the Netherlands-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

North American market for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment is estimated to increase from USD million in 2023 to reach USD million by 2030, at a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period of 2023 through 2030.

Asia-Pacific market for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment is estimated to increase from USD million in 2023 to reach USD million by 2030, at a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period of 2023 through 2030.

The key global manufacturers of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment include GE, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems, Hitachi, Neusoft, Topgrade HealthCare and United Imaging, etc. in 2022, the world's top three vendors accounted for approximately Percentage of the revenue.

Report Scope

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment.

The Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of sales volume (Units) and revenue (USD millions), considering 2022 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2018 to 2030. This report segments the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by type, by application and by players, are also provided.

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.

The report will help the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain related companies in this market with information on the revenues, sales volume, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, by type, by application and by regions.

The Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment market is a dynamic landscape that is shaped by various drivers and restraints. Factors such as the cost of production, availability of essential raw materials, and the strength of key competitors are some of the key drivers of the market. In addition, product line and width, segmentation by types and applications, expert research reports, statistical data, and future projections up to 2030 are also important drivers that impact the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment market.

On the other hand, there are several restraints that affect the growth of the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment market. These include slower Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment market growth in some countries, sales volume history and prediction, economic restraints faced by emerging countries, and various obstacles in the business market.

The Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment market has been segmented into three categories for the period under investigation, based on product type, end-use, and application. A comprehensive analysis of these categories has been conducted, along with evaluations of both the regional and global markets. The market research report also incorporates data from various sources regarding the competitive landscape of the industry.



PET-CT

PET-MRI Other



Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology Other

Our team of skilled researchers has diligently ensured that every significant development related to the target market is incorporated into the report. The global market has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to changes in the market share and growth rates of several countries, regions, and sub-regions. These changes have been thoroughly analysed throughout the baseline period and subsequent phases of the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment market research study.

Historical Year 2017 to 2022

Base Year - 2022

Forecast Period - 2023 to 2030

North America



U.S. Canada

Europe



U.K.

Germany

France

Italy Spain

Asia Pacific



China

India

Japan

Australia South Korea

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina

Middle East and South Africa



UAE

Saudi Arabia South Africa

The market intelligence study includes a demographics analysis to assist market participants in developing their product and marketing strategies.

The segmentation of the market can provide valuable insights for interested parties, business owners, and marketing specialists to understand the growth areas expected in different sectors. The tables, charts, and info-graphics in the market report provide essential information on supply chain management and distribution networks across various geographical locations.



What is the expected market size and growth rate of the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Industry?

What factors are driving the growth of this market?

Who are the top companies in this industry?

What are the different segments of the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment market?

What is the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment market?

What are the main factors that will impact the growth of the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment market from 2023 to 2030? What is the expected market value for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipments during the period of 2023-2030?



Industry Size, Share, Growth and Projected Revenue | 2023-2030

Industry Dynamics - Emerging Trends, Growth Factors and Investment Prospects

Industry Segmentation - In-depth Analysis by Application, By Types, and By Region Competitive Analysis - Top Key Players and other Prominent Players.

1 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment

1.2 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Value Comparison by Type (2023-2030)

1.2.2 PET-CT

1.2.3 PET-MRI

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Value by Application: (2023-2030)

1.3.2 Oncology

1.3.3 Cardiology

1.3.4 Neurology

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Revenue 2018-2030

1.4.2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales 2018-2030

1.4.3 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Average Price (2018-2030)

1.5 Assumptions and Limitations

2 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.3 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.4 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Industry Ranking 2021 VS 2022 VS 2023

2.5 Global Key Manufacturers of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment, Manufacturing Sites and Headquarters

2.6 Global Key Manufacturers of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment, Product Type and Application

2.7 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.7.1 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.7.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Players Market Share by Revenue

2.7.3 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.8 Manufacturers Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Size by Region: 2018 Versus 2022 Versus 2030

3.2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales by Region: 2018-2030

3.2.1 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales by Region: 2018-2023

3.2.2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales by Region: 2024-2030

3.3 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Revenue by Region: 2018-2030

3.3.1 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Revenue by Region: 2018-2023

3.3.2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Revenue by Region: 2024-2030

3.4 North America Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Facts and Figures by Country

3.4.1 North America Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Size by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.4.2 North America Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales by Country (2018-2030)

3.4.3 North America Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Revenue by Country (2018-2030)

3.4.4 U.S.

3.4.5 Canada

3.5 Europe Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Facts and Figures by Country

3.5.1 Europe Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Size by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.5.2 Europe Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales by Country (2018-2030)

3.5.3 Europe Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Revenue by Country (2018-2030)

3.5.4 Germany

3.5.5 France

3.5.6 U.K.

3.5.7 Italy

3.5.8 Russia

3.6 Asia Pacific Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Facts and Figures by Country

3.6.1 Asia Pacific Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Size by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.6.2 Asia Pacific Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales by Country (2018-2030)

3.6.3 Asia Pacific Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Revenue by Country (2018-2030)

3.6.4 China

3.6.5 Japan

3.6.6 South Korea

3.6.7 India

3.6.8 Australia

3.6.9 Taiwan

3.6.10 Indonesia

3.6.11 Thailand

3.6.12 Malaysia

3.6.13 Philippines

3.7 Latin America Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Facts and Figures by Country

3.7.1 Latin America Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Size by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.7.2 Latin America Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales by Country (2018-2030)

3.7.3 Latin America Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Revenue by Country (2018-2030)

3.7.4 Mexico

3.7.5 Brazil

3.7.6 Argentina

3.8 Middle East and Africa Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Facts and Figures by Country

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Size by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales by Country (2018-2030)

3.8.3 Middle East and Africa Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Revenue by Country (2018-2030)

3.8.4 Turkey

3.8.5 Saudi Arabia

3.8.6 U.A.E

4 Segment by Type

4.1 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales by Type (2018-2030)

4.1.1 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales by Type (2018-2023)

4.1.2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales by Type (2024-2030)

4.1.3 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2018-2030)

4.2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Revenue by Type (2018-2030)

4.2.1 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Revenue by Type (2018-2023)

4.2.2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Revenue by Type (2024-2030)

4.2.3 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2018-2030)

4.3 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Price by Type (2018-2030)

5 Segment by Application

5.1 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales by Application (2018-2030)

5.1.1 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales by Application (2018-2023)

5.1.2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales by Application (2024-2030)

5.1.3 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2018-2030)

5.2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Revenue by Application (2018-2030)

5.2.1 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Revenue by Application (2018-2023)

5.2.2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Revenue by Application (2024-2030)

5.2.3 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2030)

5.3 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Price by Application (2018-2030)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 GE

6.1.1 GE Corporation Information

6.1.2 GE Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 GE Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.1.4 GE Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Product Portfolio

6.1.5 GE Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Siemens Healthcare

6.2.1 Siemens Healthcare Corporation Information

6.2.2 Siemens Healthcare Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Siemens Healthcare Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.2.4 Siemens Healthcare Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Philips Healthcare

6.3.1 Philips Healthcare Corporation Information

6.3.2 Philips Healthcare Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Philips Healthcare Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.3.4 Philips Healthcare Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Canon Medical Systems

6.4.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation Information

6.4.2 Canon Medical Systems Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Canon Medical Systems Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.4.4 Canon Medical Systems Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Canon Medical Systems Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Hitachi

6.5.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

6.5.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Hitachi Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.5.4 Hitachi Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Hitachi Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Neusoft

6.6.1 Neusoft Corporation Information

6.6.2 Neusoft Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Neusoft Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.6.4 Neusoft Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Neusoft Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Topgrade HealthCare

6.6.1 Topgrade HealthCare Corporation Information

6.6.2 Topgrade HealthCare Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Topgrade HealthCare Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.4.4 Topgrade HealthCare Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Topgrade HealthCare Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 United Imaging

6.8.1 United Imaging Corporation Information

6.8.2 United Imaging Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 United Imaging Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.8.4 United Imaging Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Product Portfolio

6.8.5 United Imaging Recent Developments/Updates

7 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

7.1 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Industry Chain Analysis

7.2 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Key Raw Materials

7.2.1 Key Raw Materials

7.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.3 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Production Mode and Process

7.4 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales and Marketing

7.4.1 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Sales Channels

7.4.2 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Distributors

7.5 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Customers

8 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Dynamics

8.1 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Industry Trends

8.2 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Drivers

8.3 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Challenges

8.4 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Equipment Market Restraints

9 Research Finding and Conclusion

10 Methodology and Data Source

10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources

10.3 Author List

10.4 Disclaimer



Continued...

