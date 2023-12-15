Film-Based Tapes Market Predicted To Experience Growth Globally By 2030

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) Global Film-based Tapes Market 2023 study report focuses on Market Size, Growth Factors and Capital Investment. This report also provides 117 Pages and Tables of Data including Statistics and Technological Trends, Top Countries Data and Regional Analysis predict up to 2030.

The Film-based Tapes Market Scope and Overview Report for 2023 presents a detailed analysis of the latest trends in the global Film-based Tapes market. The report covers new product launches, market contributions, partnerships, and mergers during the forecast period. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, including market segmentation and highlights the characteristics of the global market.

“It is expected that the market for the Film-based Tapes will experience a notable expansion in the foreseeable future. This growth can be attributed to various factors, such as a rise in individual spending, increased urbanization around the world, and greater adoption of innovative technologies. The market analysis also takes into account the potential impact of governmental and market regulations on the industry. ” Ask for a Sample Report

The Film-based Tapes Market research report provides an extensive analysis of the market's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also offers clarity on the report's structure and highlights critical data points to assess the quality of the research. Furthermore, through 117 pages, tables, and figures, the Film-based Tapes Market Research Report presents readers with a comprehensive view of the market, including an economic analysis of its size, share, trends, and growth potential up to 2030. The report's detailed insights make it an essential resource for anyone seeking to understand the trajectory of the Film-based Tapes Market during the review period.

To Know impact of Covid-19 and Russia Ukraine War on this Industry/Market - Request a sample copy: -



Avery Dennison

3M

Achem (YC Group)

Tesa

Nitto Denko

IPG

Scapa

Saint Gobin

Four Pillars

H-Old

Plymouth

Teraoka

Wurth

Shushi

Sincere

Denka

Furukawa Electric

Berry Plastics

Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive Products Fujian Youyi Adhesive Tape Group

The global Film-based Tapes market was valued at USD million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period 2023-2030. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

North American market for Film-based Tapes is estimated to increase from USD million in 2023 to reach USD million by 2030, at a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period of 2023 through 2030.

Asia-Pacific market for Film-based Tapes is estimated to increase from USD million in 2023 to reach USD million by 2030, at a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period of 2023 through 2030.

The key global companies of Film-based Tapes include Avery Dennison, 3M, Achem (YC Group), Tesa, Nitto Denko, IPG, Scapa, Saint Gobin and Four Pillars, etc. In 2022, the world's top three vendors accounted for approximately Percentage of the revenue.

Report Scope

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Film-based Tapes, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Film-based Tapes.

The Film-based Tapes market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of output/shipments (Tons) and revenue (USD millions), considering 2022 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2018 to 2030. This report segments the global Film-based Tapes market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by type, by application and by players, are also provided.

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.

The report will help the Film-based Tapes manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain related companies in this market with information on the revenues, production, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, by type, by application, and by regions.

The Film-based Tapes market is a dynamic landscape that is shaped by various drivers and restraints. Factors such as the cost of production, availability of essential raw materials, and the strength of key competitors are some of the key drivers of the market. In addition, product line and width, segmentation by types and applications, expert research reports, statistical data, and future projections up to 2030 are also important drivers that impact the Film-based Tapes market.

On the other hand, there are several restraints that affect the growth of the Film-based Tapes market. These include slower Film-based Tapes market growth in some countries, sales volume history and prediction, economic restraints faced by emerging countries, and various obstacles in the business market.

Get a Sample Copy of the Film-based Tapes Market Report 2023-2030

The Film-based Tapes market has been segmented into three categories for the period under investigation, based on product type, end-use, and application. A comprehensive analysis of these categories has been conducted, along with evaluations of both the regional and global markets. The market research report also incorporates data from various sources regarding the competitive landscape of the industry.



PVC Tapes

PET Tapes

OPP Tapes Others



Automotive

Home Appliances

Electronic Component

Aerospace

Communication Industry Others

Our team of skilled researchers has diligently ensured that every significant development related to the target market is incorporated into the report. The global market has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to changes in the market share and growth rates of several countries, regions, and sub-regions. These changes have been thoroughly analysed throughout the baseline period and subsequent phases of the Film-based Tapes market research study.

Our team of skilled researchers has diligently ensured that every significant development related to the target market is incorporated into the report. The global market has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to changes in the market share and growth rates of several countries, regions, and sub-regions. These changes have been thoroughly analysed throughout the baseline period and subsequent phases of the Film-based Tapes market research study.

Get a Sample PDF of the report -

Historical Year 2017 to 2022

Base Year - 2022

Forecast Period - 2023 to 2030

North America



U.S. Canada

Europe



U.K.

Germany

France

Italy Spain

Asia Pacific



China

India

Japan

Australia South Korea

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina

Middle East and South Africa



UAE

Saudi Arabia South Africa

Enquire before purchasing this report -



The market intelligence study includes a demographics analysis to assist market participants in developing their product and marketing strategies.

The segmentation of the market can provide valuable insights for interested parties, business owners, and marketing specialists to understand the growth areas expected in different sectors. The tables, charts, and info-graphics in the market report provide essential information on supply chain management and distribution networks across various geographical locations.



What is the expected market size and growth rate of the Film-based Tapes Industry?

What factors are driving the growth of this market?

Who are the top companies in this industry?

What are the different segments of the Film-based Tapes market?

What is the Film-based Tapes market?

What are the main factors that will impact the growth of the Film-based Tapes market from 2023 to 2030? What is the expected market value for Film-based Tapess during the period of 2023-2030?



Industry Size, Share, Growth and Projected Revenue | 2023-2030

Industry Dynamics - Emerging Trends, Growth Factors and Investment Prospects

Industry Segmentation - In-depth Analysis by Application, By Types, and By Region Competitive Analysis - Top Key Players and other Prominent Players.

Purchase this report (2900 USD for a single-user license):

1 Film-based Tapes Market Overview

1.1 Product Definition

1.2 Film-based Tapes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Film-based Tapes Market Value Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2030

1.2.2 PVC Tapes

1.2.3 PET Tapes

1.2.4 OPP Tapes

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Film-based Tapes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Film-based Tapes Market Value Growth Rate Analysis by Application: 2022 VS 2030

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Home Appliances

1.3.4 Electronic Component

1.3.5 Aerospace

1.3.6 Communication Industry

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Film-based Tapes Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

1.4.2 Global Film-based Tapes Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

1.4.3 Global Film-based Tapes Production Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

1.4.4 Global Film-based Tapes Market Average Price Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

1.5 Assumptions and Limitations

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Film-based Tapes Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.2 Global Film-based Tapes Production Value Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.3 Global Key Players of Film-based Tapes, Industry Ranking, 2021 VS 2022 VS 2023

2.4 Global Film-based Tapes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.5 Global Film-based Tapes Average Price by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.6 Global Key Manufacturers of Film-based Tapes, Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.7 Global Key Manufacturers of Film-based Tapes, Product Offered and Application

2.8 Global Key Manufacturers of Film-based Tapes, Date of Enter into This Industry

2.9 Film-based Tapes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.9.1 Film-based Tapes Market Concentration Rate

2.9.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Film-based Tapes Players Market Share by Revenue

2.10 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Film-based Tapes Production by Region

3.1 Global Film-based Tapes Production Value Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.2 Global Film-based Tapes Production Value by Region (2018-2030)

3.2.1 Global Film-based Tapes Production Value Market Share by Region (2018-2023)

3.2.2 Global Forecasted Production Value of Film-based Tapes by Region (2024-2030)

3.3 Global Film-based Tapes Production Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.4 Global Film-based Tapes Production by Region (2018-2030)

3.4.1 Global Film-based Tapes Production Market Share by Region (2018-2023)

3.4.2 Global Forecasted Production of Film-based Tapes by Region (2024-2030)

3.5 Global Film-based Tapes Market Price Analysis by Region (2018-2023)

3.6 Global Film-based Tapes Production and Value, Year-over-Year Growth

3.6.1 North America Film-based Tapes Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

3.6.2 Europe Film-based Tapes Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

3.6.3 China Film-based Tapes Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

3.6.4 Japan Film-based Tapes Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

4 Film-based Tapes Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Film-based Tapes Consumption Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.2 Global Film-based Tapes Consumption by Region (2018-2030)

4.2.1 Global Film-based Tapes Consumption by Region (2018-2023)

4.2.2 Global Film-based Tapes Forecasted Consumption by Region (2024-2030)

4.3 North America

4.3.1 North America Film-based Tapes Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.3.2 North America Film-based Tapes Consumption by Country (2018-2030)

4.3.3 U.S.

4.3.4 Canada

4.4 Europe

4.4.1 Europe Film-based Tapes Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.4.2 Europe Film-based Tapes Consumption by Country (2018-2030)

4.4.3 Germany

4.4.4 France

4.4.5 U.K.

4.4.6 Italy

4.4.7 Russia

4.5 Asia Pacific

4.5.1 Asia Pacific Film-based Tapes Consumption Growth Rate by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.5.2 Asia Pacific Film-based Tapes Consumption by Region (2018-2030)

4.5.3 China

4.5.4 Japan

4.5.5 South Korea

4.5.6 China Taiwan

4.5.7 Southeast Asia

4.5.8 India

4.6 Latin America, Middle East and Africa

4.6.1 Latin America, Middle East and Africa Film-based Tapes Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.6.2 Latin America, Middle East and Africa Film-based Tapes Consumption by Country (2018-2030)

4.6.3 Mexico

4.6.4 Brazil

4.6.5 Turkey

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Film-based Tapes Production by Type (2018-2030)

5.1.1 Global Film-based Tapes Production by Type (2018-2023)

5.1.2 Global Film-based Tapes Production by Type (2024-2030)

5.1.3 Global Film-based Tapes Production Market Share by Type (2018-2030)

5.2 Global Film-based Tapes Production Value by Type (2018-2030)

5.2.1 Global Film-based Tapes Production Value by Type (2018-2023)

5.2.2 Global Film-based Tapes Production Value by Type (2024-2030)

5.2.3 Global Film-based Tapes Production Value Market Share by Type (2018-2030)

5.3 Global Film-based Tapes Price by Type (2018-2030)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Film-based Tapes Production by Application (2018-2030)

6.1.1 Global Film-based Tapes Production by Application (2018-2023)

6.1.2 Global Film-based Tapes Production by Application (2024-2030)

6.1.3 Global Film-based Tapes Production Market Share by Application (2018-2030)

6.2 Global Film-based Tapes Production Value by Application (2018-2030)

6.2.1 Global Film-based Tapes Production Value by Application (2018-2023)

6.2.2 Global Film-based Tapes Production Value by Application (2024-2030)

6.2.3 Global Film-based Tapes Production Value Market Share by Application (2018-2030)

6.3 Global Film-based Tapes Price by Application (2018-2030)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Avery Dennison

7.1.1 Avery Dennison Film-based Tapes Corporation Information

7.1.2 Avery Dennison Film-based Tapes Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Avery Dennison Film-based Tapes Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.1.4 Avery Dennison Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Avery Dennison Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 3M

7.2.1 3M Film-based Tapes Corporation Information

7.2.2 3M Film-based Tapes Product Portfolio

7.2.3 3M Film-based Tapes Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.2.4 3M Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Achem (YC Group)

7.3.1 Achem (YC Group) Film-based Tapes Corporation Information

7.3.2 Achem (YC Group) Film-based Tapes Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Achem (YC Group) Film-based Tapes Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.3.4 Achem (YC Group) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Achem (YC Group) Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Tesa

7.4.1 Tesa Film-based Tapes Corporation Information

7.4.2 Tesa Film-based Tapes Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Tesa Film-based Tapes Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.4.4 Tesa Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Tesa Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Nitto Denko

7.5.1 Nitto Denko Film-based Tapes Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nitto Denko Film-based Tapes Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Nitto Denko Film-based Tapes Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.5.4 Nitto Denko Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Nitto Denko Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 IPG

7.6.1 IPG Film-based Tapes Corporation Information

7.6.2 IPG Film-based Tapes Product Portfolio

7.6.3 IPG Film-based Tapes Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.6.4 IPG Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 IPG Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Scapa

7.7.1 Scapa Film-based Tapes Corporation Information

7.7.2 Scapa Film-based Tapes Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Scapa Film-based Tapes Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.7.4 Scapa Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Scapa Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Saint Gobin

7.8.1 Saint Gobin Film-based Tapes Corporation Information

7.8.2 Saint Gobin Film-based Tapes Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Saint Gobin Film-based Tapes Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.8.4 Saint Gobin Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Saint Gobin Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Four Pillars

7.9.1 Four Pillars Film-based Tapes Corporation Information

7.9.2 Four Pillars Film-based Tapes Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Four Pillars Film-based Tapes Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.9.4 Four Pillars Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Four Pillars Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 H-Old

7.10.1 H-Old Film-based Tapes Corporation Information

7.10.2 H-Old Film-based Tapes Product Portfolio

7.10.3 H-Old Film-based Tapes Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.10.4 H-Old Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 H-Old Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Plymouth

7.11.1 Plymouth Film-based Tapes Corporation Information

7.11.2 Plymouth Film-based Tapes Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Plymouth Film-based Tapes Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.11.4 Plymouth Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Plymouth Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Teraoka

7.12.1 Teraoka Film-based Tapes Corporation Information

7.12.2 Teraoka Film-based Tapes Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Teraoka Film-based Tapes Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.12.4 Teraoka Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Teraoka Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Wurth

7.13.1 Wurth Film-based Tapes Corporation Information

7.13.2 Wurth Film-based Tapes Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Wurth Film-based Tapes Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.13.4 Wurth Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Wurth Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Shushi

7.14.1 Shushi Film-based Tapes Corporation Information

7.14.2 Shushi Film-based Tapes Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Shushi Film-based Tapes Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.14.4 Shushi Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Shushi Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Sincere

7.15.1 Sincere Film-based Tapes Corporation Information

7.15.2 Sincere Film-based Tapes Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Sincere Film-based Tapes Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.15.4 Sincere Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Sincere Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Denka

7.16.1 Denka Film-based Tapes Corporation Information

7.16.2 Denka Film-based Tapes Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Denka Film-based Tapes Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.16.4 Denka Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Denka Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Furukawa Electric

7.17.1 Furukawa Electric Film-based Tapes Corporation Information

7.17.2 Furukawa Electric Film-based Tapes Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Furukawa Electric Film-based Tapes Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.17.4 Furukawa Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Furukawa Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Berry Plastics

7.18.1 Berry Plastics Film-based Tapes Corporation Information

7.18.2 Berry Plastics Film-based Tapes Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Berry Plastics Film-based Tapes Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.18.4 Berry Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Berry Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive Products

7.19.1 Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive Products Film-based Tapes Corporation Information

7.19.2 Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive Products Film-based Tapes Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive Products Film-based Tapes Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.19.4 Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Fujian Youyi Adhesive Tape Group

7.20.1 Fujian Youyi Adhesive Tape Group Film-based Tapes Corporation Information

7.20.2 Fujian Youyi Adhesive Tape Group Film-based Tapes Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Fujian Youyi Adhesive Tape Group Film-based Tapes Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.20.4 Fujian Youyi Adhesive Tape Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Fujian Youyi Adhesive Tape Group Recent Developments/Updates

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Film-based Tapes Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Film-based Tapes Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

8.3 Film-based Tapes Production Mode and Process

8.4 Film-based Tapes Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Film-based Tapes Sales Channels

8.4.2 Film-based Tapes Distributors

8.5 Film-based Tapes Customers

9 Film-based Tapes Market Dynamics

9.1 Film-based Tapes Industry Trends

9.2 Film-based Tapes Market Drivers

9.3 Film-based Tapes Market Challenges

9.4 Film-based Tapes Market Restraints

10 Research Finding and Conclusion

11 Methodology and Data Source

11.1 Methodology/Research Approach

11.1.1 Research Programs/Design

11.1.2 Market Size Estimation

11.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

11.2 Data Source

11.2.1 Secondary Sources

11.2.2 Primary Sources

11.3 Author List

11.4 Disclaimer



Continued...

Browse complete table of contents at - #TOC

About Us:

Research Reports World is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs. At Research Reports World, our objective is providing a platform for many top-notch market research firms worldwide to publish their research reports, as well as helping the decision makers in finding most suitable market research solutions under one roof. Our aim is to provide the best solution that matches the exact customer requirements. This drives us to provide you with custom or syndicated research reports.

Contact Us:

Research Reports World

Phone:

US (+1) 424 253 0807

UK (+44) 203 239 8187

Email: ...

Website: