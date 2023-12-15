The Future Of Fire Retardant Hook And Loop Market And Impact Of Consumer Goods Industry Insight (2023-2030) | Research Reports World

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) The Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Market 2023 research report shows the Most Valuable Information such as Cost of Manufacturing, Financial Analysis, and Top Countries Analysis across the World. It provides 105 Pages report in this report and Future Outlook up to 2030.

The Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Market Scope and Overview Report for 2023 presents a detailed analysis of the latest trends in the global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop market. The report covers new product launches, market contributions, partnerships, and mergers during the forecast period. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, including market segmentation and highlights the characteristics of the global market.

The Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Market research report provides an extensive analysis of the market's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also offers clarity on the report's structure and highlights critical data points to assess the quality of the research. Furthermore, through 105 pages, tables, and figures, the Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Market Research Report presents readers with a comprehensive view of the market, including an economic analysis of its size, share, trends, and growth potential up to 2030. The report's detailed insights make it an essential resource for anyone seeking to understand the trajectory of the Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Market during the review period.

Velcro

3M

APLIX

Kuraray Group

YKK

Paiho

Nam Liong

Lovetex

HALCO

Krahnenï1⁄4Gobbers

Dunlap

Magic Fastners

Skycorp

JET PRESS STAP

These Hook and Loops have a special coating that prevents a flame from continuing to burn after the flame is removed

Highlights

The global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop market was valued at USD million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period 2023-2030. The influence of COVID-19 and the Netherlands-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

North American market for Fire Retardant Hook and Loop is estimated to increase from USD million in 2023 to reach USD million by 2030, at a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period of 2023 through 2030.

Asia-Pacific market for Fire Retardant Hook and Loop is estimated to increase from USD million in 2023 to reach USD million by 2030, at a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period of 2023 through 2030.

The key global manufacturers of Fire Retardant Hook and Loop include Velcro, 3M, APLIX, Kuraray Group, YKK, Paiho, Nam Liong, Lovetex and HALCO, etc. in 2022, the world's top three vendors accounted for approximately Percentage of the revenue.

Report Scope

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Fire Retardant Hook and Loop, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Fire Retardant Hook and Loop.

The Fire Retardant Hook and Loop market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of sales volume (K Units) and revenue (USD millions), considering 2022 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2018 to 2030. This report segments the global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by type, by application and by players, are also provided.

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.

The report will help the Fire Retardant Hook and Loop manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain related companies in this market with information on the revenues, sales volume, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, by type, by application and by regions.

The Fire Retardant Hook and Loop market is a dynamic landscape that is shaped by various drivers and restraints. Factors such as the cost of production, availability of essential raw materials, and the strength of key competitors are some of the key drivers of the market. In addition, product line and width, segmentation by types and applications, expert research reports, statistical data, and future projections up to 2030 are also important drivers that impact the Fire Retardant Hook and Loop market.

On the other hand, there are several restraints that affect the growth of the Fire Retardant Hook and Loop market. These include slower Fire Retardant Hook and Loop market growth in some countries, sales volume history and prediction, economic restraints faced by emerging countries, and various obstacles in the business market.

The Fire Retardant Hook and Loop market has been segmented into three categories for the period under investigation, based on product type, end-use, and application. A comprehensive analysis of these categories has been conducted, along with evaluations of both the regional and global markets. The market research report also incorporates data from various sources regarding the competitive landscape of the industry.



Nylon

Polyester Others



Footwear and Apparel

Transportation

Industrial Manufacturing Others

Our team of skilled researchers has diligently ensured that every significant development related to the target market is incorporated into the report. The global market has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to changes in the market share and growth rates of several countries, regions, and sub-regions. These changes have been thoroughly analysed throughout the baseline period and subsequent phases of the Fire Retardant Hook and Loop market research study.

Historical Year 2017 to 2022

Base Year - 2022

Forecast Period - 2023 to 2030

North America



U.S. Canada

Europe



U.K.

Germany

France

Italy Spain

Asia Pacific



China

India

Japan

Australia South Korea

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina

Middle East and South Africa



UAE

Saudi Arabia South Africa

The market intelligence study includes a demographics analysis to assist market participants in developing their product and marketing strategies.

The segmentation of the market can provide valuable insights for interested parties, business owners, and marketing specialists to understand the growth areas expected in different sectors. The tables, charts, and info-graphics in the market report provide essential information on supply chain management and distribution networks across various geographical locations.



What is the expected market size and growth rate of the Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Industry?

What factors are driving the growth of this market?

Who are the top companies in this industry?

What are the different segments of the Fire Retardant Hook and Loop market?

What is the Fire Retardant Hook and Loop market?

What are the main factors that will impact the growth of the Fire Retardant Hook and Loop market from 2023 to 2030? What is the expected market value for Fire Retardant Hook and Loops during the period of 2023-2030?



Industry Size, Share, Growth and Projected Revenue | 2023-2030

Industry Dynamics - Emerging Trends, Growth Factors and Investment Prospects

Industry Segmentation - In-depth Analysis by Application, By Types, and By Region Competitive Analysis - Top Key Players and other Prominent Players.

1 Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fire Retardant Hook and Loop

1.2 Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Market Value Comparison by Type (2023-2030)

1.2.2 Nylon

1.2.3 Polyester

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Market Value by Application: (2023-2030)

1.3.2 Footwear and Apparel

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Industrial Manufacturing

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Revenue 2018-2030

1.4.2 Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Sales 2018-2030

1.4.3 Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Market Average Price (2018-2030)

1.5 Assumptions and Limitations

2 Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.2 Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.3 Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Average Price by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.4 Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Industry Ranking 2021 VS 2022 VS 2023

2.5 Global Key Manufacturers of Fire Retardant Hook and Loop, Manufacturing Sites and Headquarters

2.6 Global Key Manufacturers of Fire Retardant Hook and Loop, Product Type and Application

2.7 Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.7.1 Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Market Concentration Rate

2.7.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Players Market Share by Revenue

2.7.3 Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.8 Manufacturers Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Market Size by Region: 2018 Versus 2022 Versus 2030

3.2 Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Sales by Region: 2018-2030

3.2.1 Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Sales by Region: 2018-2023

3.2.2 Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Sales by Region: 2024-2030

3.3 Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Revenue by Region: 2018-2030

3.3.1 Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Revenue by Region: 2018-2023

3.3.2 Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Revenue by Region: 2024-2030

3.4 North America Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Market Facts and Figures by Country

3.4.1 North America Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Market Size by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.4.2 North America Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Sales by Country (2018-2030)

3.4.3 North America Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Revenue by Country (2018-2030)

3.4.4 U.S.

3.4.5 Canada

3.5 Europe Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Market Facts and Figures by Country

3.5.1 Europe Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Market Size by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.5.2 Europe Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Sales by Country (2018-2030)

3.5.3 Europe Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Revenue by Country (2018-2030)

3.5.4 Germany

3.5.5 France

3.5.6 U.K.

3.5.7 Italy

3.5.8 Russia

3.6 Asia Pacific Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Market Facts and Figures by Country

3.6.1 Asia Pacific Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Market Size by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.6.2 Asia Pacific Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Sales by Country (2018-2030)

3.6.3 Asia Pacific Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Revenue by Country (2018-2030)

3.6.4 China

3.6.5 Japan

3.6.6 South Korea

3.6.7 India

3.6.8 Australia

3.6.9 Taiwan

3.6.10 Indonesia

3.6.11 Thailand

3.6.12 Malaysia

3.6.13 Philippines

3.7 Latin America Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Market Facts and Figures by Country

3.7.1 Latin America Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Market Size by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.7.2 Latin America Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Sales by Country (2018-2030)

3.7.3 Latin America Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Revenue by Country (2018-2030)

3.7.4 Mexico

3.7.5 Brazil

3.7.6 Argentina

3.8 Middle East and Africa Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Market Facts and Figures by Country

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Market Size by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Sales by Country (2018-2030)

3.8.3 Middle East and Africa Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Revenue by Country (2018-2030)

3.8.4 Turkey

3.8.5 Saudi Arabia

3.8.6 U.A.E

4 Segment by Type

4.1 Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Sales by Type (2018-2030)

4.1.1 Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Sales by Type (2018-2023)

4.1.2 Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Sales by Type (2024-2030)

4.1.3 Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Sales Market Share by Type (2018-2030)

4.2 Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Revenue by Type (2018-2030)

4.2.1 Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Revenue by Type (2018-2023)

4.2.2 Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Revenue by Type (2024-2030)

4.2.3 Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Revenue Market Share by Type (2018-2030)

4.3 Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Price by Type (2018-2030)

5 Segment by Application

5.1 Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Sales by Application (2018-2030)

5.1.1 Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Sales by Application (2018-2023)

5.1.2 Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Sales by Application (2024-2030)

5.1.3 Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Sales Market Share by Application (2018-2030)

5.2 Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Revenue by Application (2018-2030)

5.2.1 Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Revenue by Application (2018-2023)

5.2.2 Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Revenue by Application (2024-2030)

5.2.3 Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2030)

5.3 Global Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Price by Application (2018-2030)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Velcro

6.1.1 Velcro Corporation Information

6.1.2 Velcro Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Velcro Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.1.4 Velcro Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Velcro Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 3M

6.2.1 3M Corporation Information

6.2.2 3M Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 3M Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.2.4 3M Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Product Portfolio

6.2.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 APLIX

6.3.1 APLIX Corporation Information

6.3.2 APLIX Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 APLIX Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.3.4 APLIX Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Product Portfolio

6.3.5 APLIX Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Kuraray Group

6.4.1 Kuraray Group Corporation Information

6.4.2 Kuraray Group Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Kuraray Group Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.4.4 Kuraray Group Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Kuraray Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 YKK

6.5.1 YKK Corporation Information

6.5.2 YKK Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 YKK Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.5.4 YKK Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Product Portfolio

6.5.5 YKK Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Paiho

6.6.1 Paiho Corporation Information

6.6.2 Paiho Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Paiho Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.6.4 Paiho Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Paiho Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Nam Liong

6.6.1 Nam Liong Corporation Information

6.6.2 Nam Liong Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Nam Liong Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.4.4 Nam Liong Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Nam Liong Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Lovetex

6.8.1 Lovetex Corporation Information

6.8.2 Lovetex Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Lovetex Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.8.4 Lovetex Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Lovetex Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 HALCO

6.9.1 HALCO Corporation Information

6.9.2 HALCO Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 HALCO Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.9.4 HALCO Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Product Portfolio

6.9.5 HALCO Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Krahnenï1⁄4Gobbers

6.10.1 Krahnenï1⁄4Gobbers Corporation Information

6.10.2 Krahnenï1⁄4Gobbers Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Krahnenï1⁄4Gobbers Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.10.4 Krahnenï1⁄4Gobbers Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Krahnenï1⁄4Gobbers Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Dunlap

6.11.1 Dunlap Corporation Information

6.11.2 Dunlap Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Dunlap Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.11.4 Dunlap Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Dunlap Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Magic Fastners

6.12.1 Magic Fastners Corporation Information

6.12.2 Magic Fastners Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Magic Fastners Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.12.4 Magic Fastners Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Magic Fastners Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Skycorp

6.13.1 Skycorp Corporation Information

6.13.2 Skycorp Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Skycorp Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.13.4 Skycorp Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Skycorp Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 JET PRESS

6.14.1 JET PRESS Corporation Information

6.14.2 JET PRESS Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 JET PRESS Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.14.4 JET PRESS Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Product Portfolio

6.14.5 JET PRESS Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 STAP

6.15.1 STAP Corporation Information

6.15.2 STAP Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 STAP Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.15.4 STAP Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Product Portfolio

6.15.5 STAP Recent Developments/Updates

7 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

7.1 Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Industry Chain Analysis

7.2 Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Key Raw Materials

7.2.1 Key Raw Materials

7.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.3 Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Production Mode and Process

7.4 Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Sales and Marketing

7.4.1 Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Sales Channels

7.4.2 Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Distributors

7.5 Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Customers

8 Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Market Dynamics

8.1 Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Industry Trends

8.2 Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Market Drivers

8.3 Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Market Challenges

8.4 Fire Retardant Hook and Loop Market Restraints

9 Research Finding and Conclusion

10 Methodology and Data Source

10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources

10.3 Author List

10.4 Disclaimer



