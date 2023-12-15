Unglazed Ceramic Tile Market 2023: Economic And Non-Economic Factors By 2030

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Market research report 2023 includes Supply and Demands of the market, Research Methodologies, Manufacturing Cost, Raw Materials data. This Report Provides size, volume scale, challenges, chain analysis and forecast period up to 2030.

The Unglazed Ceramic Tile Market Scope and Overview Report for 2023 presents a detailed analysis of the latest trends in the global Unglazed Ceramic Tile market. The report covers new product launches, market contributions, partnerships, and mergers during the forecast period. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, including market segmentation and highlights the characteristics of the global market.

The Unglazed Ceramic Tile Market research report provides an extensive analysis of the market's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also offers clarity on the report's structure and highlights critical data points to assess the quality of the research. Furthermore, through 97 pages, tables, and figures, the Unglazed Ceramic Tile Market Research Report presents readers with a comprehensive view of the market, including an economic analysis of its size, share, trends, and growth potential up to 2030.

Crossville

Shaw Industries Group

SCG Ceramics

Monalisa

Nabel

Mohawk

Jinduo

Guangdong Dongpeng

Guangdong BODE Metropolitan Ceramics

Unglazed ceramic tiles are hard and dense. They come in a variety of surface treatments and textures. More often than not, this style of ceramic tile is installed outside of your home, as they donât offer a whole lot of protection against stains compared to glazed ceramic tile. Unglazed tiles do have good slip resistance, however they require sealing to resist staining.

The global Unglazed Ceramic Tile market was valued at USD million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period 2023-2030. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

North American market for Unglazed Ceramic Tile is estimated to increase from USD million in 2023 to reach USD million by 2030, at a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period of 2023 through 2030.

Asia-Pacific market for Unglazed Ceramic Tile is estimated to increase from USD million in 2023 to reach USD million by 2030, at a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period of 2023 through 2030.

The key global companies of Unglazed Ceramic Tile include Crossville, Shaw Industries Group, SCG Ceramics, Monalisa, Nabel, Mohawk, Jinduo, Guangdong Dongpeng and Guangdong BODE, etc. In 2022, the world's top three vendors accounted for approximately Percentage of the revenue.

Report Scope

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Unglazed Ceramic Tile, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Unglazed Ceramic Tile.

The Unglazed Ceramic Tile market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of output/shipments (Tons) and revenue (USD millions), considering 2022 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2018 to 2030. This report segments the global Unglazed Ceramic Tile market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by type, by application and by players, are also provided.

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.

The report will help the Unglazed Ceramic Tile manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain related companies in this market with information on the revenues, production, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, by type, by application, and by regions.

The Unglazed Ceramic Tile market is a dynamic landscape that is shaped by various drivers and restraints. Factors such as the cost of production, availability of essential raw materials, and the strength of key competitors are some of the key drivers of the market. In addition, product line and width, segmentation by types and applications, expert research reports, statistical data, and future projections up to 2030 are also important drivers that impact the Unglazed Ceramic Tile market.

On the other hand, there are several restraints that affect the growth of the Unglazed Ceramic Tile market. These include slower Unglazed Ceramic Tile market growth in some countries, sales volume history and prediction, economic restraints faced by emerging countries, and various obstacles in the business market.

The Unglazed Ceramic Tile market has been segmented into three categories for the period under investigation, based on product type, end-use, and application. A comprehensive analysis of these categories has been conducted, along with evaluations of both the regional and global markets. The market research report also incorporates data from various sources regarding the competitive landscape of the industry.



Matte Others



Household Usage Commercial Usage

Our team of skilled researchers has diligently ensured that every significant development related to the target market is incorporated into the report. The global market has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to changes in the market share and growth rates of several countries, regions, and sub-regions. These changes have been thoroughly analysed throughout the baseline period and subsequent phases of the Unglazed Ceramic Tile market research study.

Historical Year 2017 to 2022

Base Year - 2022

Forecast Period - 2023 to 2030

North America



U.S. Canada

Europe



U.K.

Germany

France

Italy Spain

Asia Pacific



China

India

Japan

Australia South Korea

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina

Middle East and South Africa



UAE

Saudi Arabia South Africa

The market intelligence study includes a demographics analysis to assist market participants in developing their product and marketing strategies.

The segmentation of the market can provide valuable insights for interested parties, business owners, and marketing specialists to understand the growth areas expected in different sectors. The tables, charts, and info-graphics in the market report provide essential information on supply chain management and distribution networks across various geographical locations.



What is the expected market size and growth rate of the Unglazed Ceramic Tile Industry?

What factors are driving the growth of this market?

Who are the top companies in this industry?

What are the different segments of the Unglazed Ceramic Tile market?

What is the Unglazed Ceramic Tile market?

What are the main factors that will impact the growth of the Unglazed Ceramic Tile market from 2023 to 2030? What is the expected market value for Unglazed Ceramic Tiles during the period of 2023-2030?



Industry Size, Share, Growth and Projected Revenue | 2023-2030

Industry Dynamics - Emerging Trends, Growth Factors and Investment Prospects

Industry Segmentation - In-depth Analysis by Application, By Types, and By Region Competitive Analysis - Top Key Players and other Prominent Players.

1 Unglazed Ceramic Tile Market Overview

1.1 Product Definition

1.2 Unglazed Ceramic Tile Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Market Value Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2030

1.2.2 Matte

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Unglazed Ceramic Tile Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Market Value Growth Rate Analysis by Application: 2022 VS 2030

1.3.2 Household Usage

1.3.3 Commercial Usage

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

1.4.2 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

1.4.3 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

1.4.4 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Market Average Price Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

1.5 Assumptions and Limitations

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.2 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production Value Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.3 Global Key Players of Unglazed Ceramic Tile, Industry Ranking, 2021 VS 2022 VS 2023

2.4 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.5 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Average Price by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.6 Global Key Manufacturers of Unglazed Ceramic Tile, Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.7 Global Key Manufacturers of Unglazed Ceramic Tile, Product Offered and Application

2.8 Global Key Manufacturers of Unglazed Ceramic Tile, Date of Enter into This Industry

2.9 Unglazed Ceramic Tile Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.9.1 Unglazed Ceramic Tile Market Concentration Rate

2.9.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Unglazed Ceramic Tile Players Market Share by Revenue

2.10 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production by Region

3.1 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production Value Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.2 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production Value by Region (2018-2030)

3.2.1 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production Value Market Share by Region (2018-2023)

3.2.2 Global Forecasted Production Value of Unglazed Ceramic Tile by Region (2024-2030)

3.3 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.4 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production by Region (2018-2030)

3.4.1 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production Market Share by Region (2018-2023)

3.4.2 Global Forecasted Production of Unglazed Ceramic Tile by Region (2024-2030)

3.5 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Market Price Analysis by Region (2018-2023)

3.6 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production and Value, Year-over-Year Growth

3.6.1 North America Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

3.6.2 Europe Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

3.6.3 China Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

3.6.4 Japan Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

4 Unglazed Ceramic Tile Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Consumption Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.2 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Consumption by Region (2018-2030)

4.2.1 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Consumption by Region (2018-2023)

4.2.2 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Forecasted Consumption by Region (2024-2030)

4.3 North America

4.3.1 North America Unglazed Ceramic Tile Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.3.2 North America Unglazed Ceramic Tile Consumption by Country (2018-2030)

4.3.3 U.S.

4.3.4 Canada

4.4 Europe

4.4.1 Europe Unglazed Ceramic Tile Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.4.2 Europe Unglazed Ceramic Tile Consumption by Country (2018-2030)

4.4.3 Germany

4.4.4 France

4.4.5 U.K.

4.4.6 Italy

4.4.7 Russia

4.5 Asia Pacific

4.5.1 Asia Pacific Unglazed Ceramic Tile Consumption Growth Rate by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.5.2 Asia Pacific Unglazed Ceramic Tile Consumption by Region (2018-2030)

4.5.3 China

4.5.4 Japan

4.5.5 South Korea

4.5.6 China Taiwan

4.5.7 Southeast Asia

4.5.8 India

4.6 Latin America, Middle East and Africa

4.6.1 Latin America, Middle East and Africa Unglazed Ceramic Tile Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.6.2 Latin America, Middle East and Africa Unglazed Ceramic Tile Consumption by Country (2018-2030)

4.6.3 Mexico

4.6.4 Brazil

4.6.5 Turkey

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production by Type (2018-2030)

5.1.1 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production by Type (2018-2023)

5.1.2 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production by Type (2024-2030)

5.1.3 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production Market Share by Type (2018-2030)

5.2 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production Value by Type (2018-2030)

5.2.1 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production Value by Type (2018-2023)

5.2.2 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production Value by Type (2024-2030)

5.2.3 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production Value Market Share by Type (2018-2030)

5.3 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Price by Type (2018-2030)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production by Application (2018-2030)

6.1.1 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production by Application (2018-2023)

6.1.2 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production by Application (2024-2030)

6.1.3 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production Market Share by Application (2018-2030)

6.2 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production Value by Application (2018-2030)

6.2.1 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production Value by Application (2018-2023)

6.2.2 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production Value by Application (2024-2030)

6.2.3 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production Value Market Share by Application (2018-2030)

6.3 Global Unglazed Ceramic Tile Price by Application (2018-2030)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Crossville

7.1.1 Crossville Unglazed Ceramic Tile Corporation Information

7.1.2 Crossville Unglazed Ceramic Tile Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Crossville Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.1.4 Crossville Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Crossville Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Shaw Industries Group

7.2.1 Shaw Industries Group Unglazed Ceramic Tile Corporation Information

7.2.2 Shaw Industries Group Unglazed Ceramic Tile Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Shaw Industries Group Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.2.4 Shaw Industries Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Shaw Industries Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 SCG Ceramics

7.3.1 SCG Ceramics Unglazed Ceramic Tile Corporation Information

7.3.2 SCG Ceramics Unglazed Ceramic Tile Product Portfolio

7.3.3 SCG Ceramics Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.3.4 SCG Ceramics Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 SCG Ceramics Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Monalisa

7.4.1 Monalisa Unglazed Ceramic Tile Corporation Information

7.4.2 Monalisa Unglazed Ceramic Tile Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Monalisa Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.4.4 Monalisa Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Monalisa Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Nabel

7.5.1 Nabel Unglazed Ceramic Tile Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nabel Unglazed Ceramic Tile Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Nabel Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.5.4 Nabel Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Nabel Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Mohawk

7.6.1 Mohawk Unglazed Ceramic Tile Corporation Information

7.6.2 Mohawk Unglazed Ceramic Tile Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Mohawk Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.6.4 Mohawk Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Mohawk Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Jinduo

7.7.1 Jinduo Unglazed Ceramic Tile Corporation Information

7.7.2 Jinduo Unglazed Ceramic Tile Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Jinduo Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.7.4 Jinduo Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Jinduo Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Guangdong Dongpeng

7.8.1 Guangdong Dongpeng Unglazed Ceramic Tile Corporation Information

7.8.2 Guangdong Dongpeng Unglazed Ceramic Tile Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Guangdong Dongpeng Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.8.4 Guangdong Dongpeng Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Guangdong Dongpeng Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Guangdong BODE

7.9.1 Guangdong BODE Unglazed Ceramic Tile Corporation Information

7.9.2 Guangdong BODE Unglazed Ceramic Tile Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Guangdong BODE Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.9.4 Guangdong BODE Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Guangdong BODE Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Metropolitan Ceramics

7.10.1 Metropolitan Ceramics Unglazed Ceramic Tile Corporation Information

7.10.2 Metropolitan Ceramics Unglazed Ceramic Tile Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Metropolitan Ceramics Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.10.4 Metropolitan Ceramics Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Metropolitan Ceramics Recent Developments/Updates

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Unglazed Ceramic Tile Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Unglazed Ceramic Tile Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

8.3 Unglazed Ceramic Tile Production Mode and Process

8.4 Unglazed Ceramic Tile Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Unglazed Ceramic Tile Sales Channels

8.4.2 Unglazed Ceramic Tile Distributors

8.5 Unglazed Ceramic Tile Customers

9 Unglazed Ceramic Tile Market Dynamics

9.1 Unglazed Ceramic Tile Industry Trends

9.2 Unglazed Ceramic Tile Market Drivers

9.3 Unglazed Ceramic Tile Market Challenges

9.4 Unglazed Ceramic Tile Market Restraints

10 Research Finding and Conclusion

11 Methodology and Data Source

11.1 Methodology/Research Approach

11.1.1 Research Programs/Design

11.1.2 Market Size Estimation

11.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

11.2 Data Source

11.2.1 Secondary Sources

11.2.2 Primary Sources

11.3 Author List

11.4 Disclaimer



Continued...

