Mukhtar Ansari Convicted In Eighth Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Varanasi (UP), Dec 15 (IANS) A special MP-MLA court has convicted jailed mafia don Mukhtar Ansari in a case of threatening Mahavir Prasad Rungta, brother of coal businessman Nand Kishore Rungta in 1997.

This will be the eighth conviction of Mukhtar Ansari in the recent past including life term in the murder of Awadhesh Rai in Varanasi.

The court has sentenced Mukhtar to five years and six months' imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000. In case of non-payment of the fine, he will have to undergo an additional punishment of two months.

Special Chief Judicial Magistrate (MP-MLA) Ujjwal Upadhyay gave the judgement on Friday but the verdict will be made official after the signature of Mukhtar, who is lodged in Banda jail.

The statement of accused Mukhtar Ansari was recorded in the court on Thursday in the case of threatening Rungta. Mukhtar Ansari, lodged in Banda jail, appeared in the court through video conferencing.

In the present case, coal businessman Nand Kishore Rungta, a resident of Ravindrapuri Colony, Varanasi was kidnapped on January 22, 1997.

On the evening of November 5, 1997, Nand Kishore Rungta's brother Mahavir Prasad Rungta was called and given an ultimatum not to pursue the kidnapping case or prepare to be killed.

Hence, a case of intimidation was registered against Mukhtar Ansari in Bhelupur police station on December 1, 1997.

--IANS

amita/dan