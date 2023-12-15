Karthik Subbaraj Reacts To Clint Eastwood's Promise Of Watching 'Jigarthanda Double X'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Karthik Subbaraj, the director of the recently released film 'Jigarthanda Double X' is on cloud 9 as Hollywood director-actor Clint Eastwood has promised to watch 'Jigarthanda Double X', which makes strong references to him as an actor.

Recently, a fan of 'Jigarthanda Double X', which stars Raghava Lawrence and S. J. Suryah, took to X, formerly Twitter and tweeted to Clint's official Twitter page about the film.

The fan wrote,“Dear @RealTheClint We are Indians. We made a Tamil movie called Jigarthanda Double X. Its available in Netflix. We have given u a great tribute in the whole movie made some animated scenes like u in ur young age watch it once u get some time (sic).”

Reacting to the same, the actor's account handler wrote a wholesome message, and assured that the actor will watch the film after completing his work on 'Juror 2'.

They wrote,“Hi. Clint is aware of this Movie and he states he will get to it upon Completion of his New Film. 'Juror 2'. Thank You.”

Karthik Subbaraj, quote-tweeted the message from the account of his inspiration and wrote:“Wo Feeling So Surreal!! The Legend #ClintEastwood is AWARE of #JigarthandaDoubleX & gonna watch it soon. This film is my heartfelt dedication to @RealTheClint on behalf of Millions of his Fans in India... Can't wait to hear what he thinks of the film once he does.... Thanks a lot @Vijay70269050 and all #JigarthandaXX fans on twitter who reached out to the man himself & making this happen.... Feeling Blessed.”

'Jigarthanda DoubleX' is a Tamil-language Western action comedy film. It is a spiritual successor and prequel to Karthik's 'Jigarthanda' which released in 2014.

--IANS

aa/dan