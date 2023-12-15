Azerbaijan, UAE Sign Documents (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of
Investment of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi,
Trend reports.
Following the discussions, a ceremony was held for the signing
of the documents.
A Joint Investment Framework Agreement was inked between the
Azerbaijan Investment Holding and the Abu Dhabi Development Holding
Company.
The agreement was signed by Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan
Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Investment of the United Arab
Emirates Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi.
A memorandum of understanding on investment cooperation in data
centre projects was sealed between the Ministry of Digital
Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the
Ministry of Investments of the United Arab Emirates.
The memorandum was signed by Minister of Digital Development and
Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev, and Minister of Investment
of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi.
