Azerbaijani Armed Forces Demine Up To 134 Hectares Of Liberated Territories (VIDEO)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The area of 134 hectares was completely cleared of landmines and unexploded ordnance as a result of the activities of the Azerbaijan Army's engineer-sapper units in the liberated territories on December 1–12 of the current year, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

Furthermore, 1,069 meters of roads were cleared of snow during the specified period to ensure the safe and uninterrupted circulation of vehicles and combat equipment, and 260 meters of new supply roads were created by engineer-sapper units.

Engineer-sapper units identified and destroyed 234 anti-personnel mines, 706 anti-tank mines, and 1,405 unexploded ordnances in a total area of 6,863 hectares in 2023. A total of 1,730 meters of snow removal and 13,660 meters of new road construction were completed.

In Azerbaijan's liberated territories, the main efforts are concentrated on demining settlements, agricultural plots, highways, and infrastructure facilities.

Some of the mines and unexploded ordnance detected in the Karabakh economic region were destroyed by detonation and burning methods in the Godakburun training center of the Aghdara region.

Media representatives watched the process of destroying mines and unexploded ordnance.

Other necessary activities on detecting and neutralizing mines and unexploded ordnance, as well as on engineering support, continue in a planned manner in the liberated territories.

