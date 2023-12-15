Kyrgyzstan's President Highlights Recent Road Construction Progress

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 15 . Kyrgyzstan
has constructed and asphalted 1,386 kilometers of roads in the past
two years, the country's President Sadyr Zhaparov said, Trend reports.
He made the statement during the second People's Kurultai, a
large national gathering encompassing citizens, local communities,
self-government bodies, and state authorities.
"We have allotted 298 units of road construction equipment to
this sector. Over the following two years, we hope to raise the
number of road machines to 700. Furthermore, our domestic airports
are being rebuilt," Zhaparov mentioned.
He emphasized the joint efforts with Uzbekistan in the
engineering sector, particularly the collaborative construction of
a plant in Kyrgyzstan dedicated to the assembly and production of
automotive vehicles.
The ongoing second People's Kurultai in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, is
attended by President Sadyr Zhaparov, Speaker of Parliament
Nurlanbek Shakiev, Cabinet of Ministers Chair Akylbek Japarov,
government officials, municipal representatives, and the public
sector.
