Kyrgyzstan's President Highlights Recent Road Construction Progress


12/15/2023 8:10:07 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 15 . Kyrgyzstan has constructed and asphalted 1,386 kilometers of roads in the past two years, the country's President Sadyr Zhaparov said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during the second People's Kurultai, a large national gathering encompassing citizens, local communities, self-government bodies, and state authorities.

"We have allotted 298 units of road construction equipment to this sector. Over the following two years, we hope to raise the number of road machines to 700. Furthermore, our domestic airports are being rebuilt," Zhaparov mentioned.

He emphasized the joint efforts with Uzbekistan in the engineering sector, particularly the collaborative construction of a plant in Kyrgyzstan dedicated to the assembly and production of automotive vehicles.

The ongoing second People's Kurultai in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, is attended by President Sadyr Zhaparov, Speaker of Parliament Nurlanbek Shakiev, Cabinet of Ministers Chair Akylbek Japarov, government officials, municipal representatives, and the public sector.

