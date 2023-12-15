Dallas Criminal Lawyer David Finn Named Texas 'Super Lawyer' For 21St Straight Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 21st year in a row, Dallas-based criminal defense attorney David Finn

has been selected as one of the "Super Lawyers" in the state. This peer-rated accolade is the most recent in the seasoned lawyer's long career in the criminal justice system.

"I am deeply honored by this rating," said Finn. "At the same time, it's incredible to me to see '21 years' on the commendation. At my firm, we immerse ourselves in our work day in and day out, and before you know it, it's been decades of being committed to our clients."

Obtaining his Juris Doctor in 1991, Finn soon became an assistant district attorney in Tarrant County and then a federal prosecutor for the Northern District of Texas US Attorney's Office. In 1999, he was elected as a criminal trial judge in Dallas before he decided to practice criminal defense.

Finn's background in prosecution gave him unique insight into the criminal justice system, which he has since used to strongly defend his clients' rights. Combining this with skill and fearlessness, he has gained a reputation among peers and clients alike as a tough defense lawyer.

The "Super Lawyers" distinction is proof of this. Organized by Thomson Reuters, Super Lawyers is a legal rating service that publishes an annual list of the top 5 percent attorneys in each state. Its rigorous selection process includes independent research into each nominated lawyer, and peer evaluation by other lawyers in their practice area.

Super Lawyer candidates are assessed according to a dozen factors such as their experience, verdicts and settlements, representative clients, and special certifications. This means that attorneys named in the Super Lawyers list are meticulously determined to be first-rate at their practice.

For Finn, simply getting on the list is a feat. "The first time I got on Super Lawyers was in 2003, and my criminal defense practice was still so new. I was working long hours alongside my staff, but when I saw the award, I thought, 'We're doing something right. We're doing our jobs.'"

Finn's criminal defense work has resulted in hundreds of victories at the state and federal levels. These include white-collar criminal cases, drug crime defense, criminal appeals, juvenile cases, DWI defense, and more.

His professional excellence has earned him various recognitions besides Super Lawyers. Legal information company Martindale-Hubbell gave him an "AV-Preeminent" rating, the highest peer assessment in their system. Lawyer referral company Avvo similarly gave him a 10.0 score. D Magazine also voted him one of the Best Lawyers in Dallas for 14 years in a row.

With his string of achievements and remarkable work in and out of the courtroom, Finn is frequently invited by legal organizations and media outlets to share his craft. Most recently, he was quoted in Dallas newspapers for his advocacy to improve the "broken" Dallas County juvenile justice system.

"The focus of my practice is not awards, but my clients," said Finn. "I'm just grateful that my peers recognize my work."

About Criminal Defense Lawyer David Finn

Attorney David Finn is a former criminal trial judge and federal prosecutor who is now dedicated to defending Texans accused of crimes. He is experienced in state and federal court, tenaciously handling cases such as white-collar crimes, drug trafficking, immigration offenses, fraud, driving while intoxicated, sex crimes, juvenile offenses, and more.

