Stanley Black & Decker Announces Agreement To Sell Attachment Tools Business

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK ) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell STANLEY Infrastructure ("Infrastructure"), the Company's attachment and handheld hydraulic tools business, to Epiroc AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: EPIA) for $760 million in cash. Donald Allan, Jr., Stanley Black & Decker's President & CEO, stated, "The sale of Infrastructure demonstrates our commitment to maximizing shareholder value through active portfolio management. Simplification is a core tenet of our strategic transformation, and this transaction will help further sharpen our focus on value creation opportunities in our core businesses while supporting our capital allocation priorities. I am confident that Infrastructure is positioned for a future of innovation and growth with Epiroc and would like to thank all our team members for their valuable contributions over the years." Infrastructure is expected to generate approximately $450 to $470 million in revenue with a mid-to-high teens adjusted EBITDA margin

in FY2023. Stanley Black & Decker expects to utilize the cash proceeds of the transaction, net of modest taxes, to reduce debt. Stanley Black & Decker expects to incur a pre-tax, non-cash charge of approximately $100 to $150 million related to the write-down of the Infrastructure net assets, which will be excluded from adjusted earnings.

Until the transaction closes, the results of Infrastructure will remain in continuing operations and will not be reclassified as discontinued operations. The completion of the Infrastructure transaction is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions. About STANLEY Infrastructure STANLEY Infrastructure designs, manufactures, and sells attachments, typically used on excavators, and handheld hydraulic and battery-powered tools for applications in infrastructure, construction, scrap recycling, demolition, and railroad infrastructure. Its strong and innovative brands include LaBounty, Paladin, Pengo and Dubuis. Learn more at . About

Stanley Black & Decker Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE: SWK ) is a global leader in tools and outdoor operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the Company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products and engineered fasteners to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The Company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET® and HUSTLER®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: .

