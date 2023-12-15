Server Operating System Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis, [2030] | With CAGR Of 12.7%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the Server Operating System Market size is projected to reach USD 54,748 thousand in 2030, at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period, 2023-2030 Pune, India, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Server Operating System Market size was valued at USD 21,578 thousand in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 54,748 thousand by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Server Operating System Market Forecast, 2024-2030."

Notable Industry Development: Red Hat, Inc., an operating system solutions provider, launched an advanced version of the Linux 8.5 Red Hat Enterprises Linux platform. This Linux operating system platform offers extended functionality across data centers, clouds, and traditional data center operations. The platform enables IT teams to expand their capabilities to build transformative applications required for businesses.

Key Takeaways

Server Operating System Market Size in Americas was USD 12,983 thousand in 2022

Declined Spending on Data Center Infrastructure Decreased Demand during Pandemic

Linux Segment Captured Largest Market Share Owing to Diverse Product Advantages Enhanced Flexible Capabilities of Virtual Machine Analytics to Drive Market Growth

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report: “Companies leading the global Server Operating System Market are Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Red Hat, Inc. (IBM Corporation) (U.S.), Google LLC (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), NEC Corporation (Japan), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), Dell Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Canonical Ltd. (U.K.)”

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 12.7% 2030 Value Projection USD 54,748 thousand Base Year 2022 Server Operating System Market Size in 2022 USD 21,578 thousand Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 160 Segments Covered Operating System, Virtualization Status, Subscription Model, Enterprise Type and Geography





Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Acceptance of Cloud Platform and Infrastructure to Fuel Demand for Server OS

Surging implementation of cloud platform and infrastructure and growth in the data center infrastructure investments by the dominating players aid the market growth. The pivotal players in the cloud computing market are capitalizing significant amount for developments of cloud infrastructure across the world. For example, in July 2021, Google LLC unveiled advanced cloud infrastructure development project in India. Moreover, in 2020, the company invested roughly USD 4.5 billion on Jio Platforms intended for digitization in the nation. This is expected to motivate the global server operating system market growth.





Segmentation

By Operating System



Windows

Linux

UNIX Others

By Subscription Model



Non-paid Subscription Paid Subscription

By Virtualization Status



Virtual Machine

Physical Virtualized

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America





Regional Insights:

Growing Investments in IT Sector to Boost Demand for Server OS across the Americas

Europe and the Middle East & Africa are likely to display a remarkable CAGR in the global market. Rise in global ICT expenditure across Europe has fueled the demand for server OS market to aid organizations in digital transformation of business.

Asia Pacific is predicted to display the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Surging number of data centers with rise in investments by the pioneering players in Asia Pacific to boost the market.

The Americas region is predicted to hold a dominant position in the global market as governments across the region are planning to increase their investments in the IT sector. The demand for server OS and growing use of online applications will also boost the regional market growth.





Competitive Landscape:

Emphasis on Innovation and Global Expansion Propels Strategic Initiatives in Dynamic Market

Major players in the market emphasize acquisitions, partnerships, product launches, and other strategies to enhance their offerings and global presence. Acquisitions and collaborations are particularly on the rise as players seek to provide innovative products and advanced features to enterprises. These strategic initiatives aim to stay competitive in the dynamic market and cater to the growing demand for creative management solutions across various industries.





FAQs

How big is the Server Operating System Market?

The Server Operating System Market size was USD 21,578 thousand in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 54,748 thousand by 2030.

How fast is the Server Operating System Market growing?

The Server Operating System Market will exhibit a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





Server Operating System Market