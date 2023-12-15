Ceramic Substrates Market Worth $10.3 Billion By 2028 Globally, At A CAGR Of 6.2%, Says Marketsandmarkets™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ceramic Substrates Market is projected to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% from USD 7.6 billion in 2023, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarketsTM. Ceramic substrates are fundamental components used to support a variety of electronic elements, including microelectronic circuits, resistors, and capacitors. These substrates comprise a blend of glasses, ceramics, and metals and find application across microelectronics, semiconductor, and electrical sectors within diverse industries. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, ceramic substrates can also be created by applying a thick layer of ceramic paste onto a substrate. Ceramic pastes serve multiple purposes, such as adorning ceramic tableware and forming capacitors and dielectric layers on rigid substrates for microelectronics. The formation of ceramic slurry typically employs techniques like slip casting, gel casting, or tape casting. Notably, tape casting involves depositing a controlled-thickness ceramic slurry film onto a support surface using a knife edge. This method is often employed for producing thin ceramic sheets or tape, which can be subsequently cut and stacked to create multilayer ceramics for capacitors and dielectric insulator substrates.

KYOCERA Corporation (Japan)Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)CoorsTek Inc. (US)CeramTec GmbH (Germany)MARUWA Co., Ltd. (Japan)KOA Corporation (Japan)Yokowo Co., Ltd. (Japan)TONG HSING ELECTRONIC Industries,LTD. (Taiwan)LEATEC Fine Ceramics Co,.Ltd. (Taiwan)NIKKO COMPANY (Japan)

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities in Ceramic Substrates Market:

Growing essential for advanced architecture and miniaturization of electronic devicesRaw material price instability.Rising need for nanotechnology and high-end computing system.

Key Findings of the Study:

Aluminum Nitride is estimated to be the fastest growing product type in the ceramic substrate market during the forecast period.The Automotive industry is projected to be the fastest growing industry of the ceramic substrate market during the forecast period.Asia Pacific projected to be fastest growing region for the ceramic substrate market during the forecast period.

Aluminum nitride (AlN) substrates boast exceptional thermal conductivity, as well as impressive thermal shock and corrosion resistance. These qualities render AlN substrates highly valuable in various industries, including power electronics, aeronautics, railways, optoelectronics, semiconductor processing, microwave technology, and military applications. AlN substrates are versatile and find application in heaters, windows, IC packages, and heat sinks. One of the standout features of AlN substrates is their remarkable thermal conductivity, which exceeds that of alumina substrates by eightfold and is second only to beryllium oxide. This attribute positions AlN as an excellent choice for high-temperature applications, offering efficient heat dissipation. However, it's essential to note that the relatively high cost of AlN substrates can limit their applications, and they are typically reserved for situations where no viable substitutes are available. Despite this cost factor, AlN substrates provide highly effective cooling, making them well-suited for use in chip carriers and heat sinks.

Based on product type, Among the key ceramic substrates utilized, prominent ones include alumina, aluminum nitride, beryllium oxide, silicon nitride, and various others. These substrates serve as the foundational layer for numerous electronic, hybrid, and integrated circuits. They play a pivotal role in the deposition of conductive, resistive, and dielectric films, achieved through the bonding of metal and non-metal components. Ceramic substrates can be composed of oxides, nitrides, carbides, or silicides, typically exhibiting a crystalline structure due to ionic bonding mechanisms. The inherent attributes of ceramic substrates, such as high electrical resistivity, exceptional thermal, chemical, and mechanical stability, elevated melting points, and impressive dielectric properties, make them indispensable in diverse electronic applications. These characteristics underscore their significance in providing a robust and reliable foundation for advanced electronic circuitry, driving innovation and performance across multiple industries.

Based on end-use industry, The ceramic substrate market is categorized into various sectors, including consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, industrial, military, avionics, and more. An essential feature of ceramic substrates is their ability to facilitate miniaturization, making them indispensable in applications like hearing aids and earphones that demand compact packaging. Furthermore, the surge in high-volume production for popular consumer devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, desktop PCs, set-top boxes, portable gaming consoles, video cameras, speakers, earphones, and others are poised to exert a significant influence on the ceramic substrates market. This underscores the pivotal role of ceramic substrates in meeting the evolving demands of the electronics industry, particularly in achieving compact and high-performance designs.

