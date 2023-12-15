Astiva Health Files Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORANGE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Astiva Health Inc. , a fast-growing Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (MAPD) health plan dedicated to reshaping personalized and comprehensive healthcare, announced today that it has started the process of registering its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select. The specifics of the number of shares to be offered and the price range are yet to be determined. The offer is contingent upon market conditions, and there is no assurance regarding the completion, size, or terms of the offering.

Astiva Health plans to file privately via DRS within the month of December, listing their Common Shares. Spartan Capital has been engaged as the banker/underwriter for this significant milestone in Astiva Health's journey. The company is targeting a Q1 IPO, pending approval by regulators. This announcement marks a crucial step for Astiva Health as it moves toward making a lasting impact in the healthcare industry.

Prospective investors are advised that the proposed offering will be conducted solely through a prospectus. Preliminary prospectus copies can be obtained, once available, by contacting ... .

While a registration statement for these securities will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it is not yet effective. Sales of these securities and offers to buy will be restricted until the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, and no sale of these securities will occur in any state or jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful without prior registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About Astiva Health

Astiva Health is a fast-growing MAPD health plan committed to redefining the standards of personalized and comprehensive healthcare. With a mission to elevate the well-being of individuals, Astiva Health specializes in innovative health plans tailored to meet the unique requirements of its members. The organization prioritizes a culturally responsive approach to healthcare, offering multilingual solutions for customer service, marketing materials, and educational resources. Astiva Health's dedication to serving the underserved population is not only fulfilling a critical societal need but also positioning the company to tap into a market segment with significant growth potential. By addressing the diverse healthcare needs of its members, Astiva Health aims to create lasting relationships and contribute to the overall well-being of the communities it serves. Astiva Health invites individuals to join its transformative healthcare experience, where personalized care and lasting well-being take center stage.

For more information about Astiva Health and enrollment details, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements regarding the outlook of our private company. These statements are identified by terms such as "may," "will," "could," "anticipate," "aim," "intend," "plan," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "propose," "potential," "continue," or similar expressions. Our forward-looking statements encompass expectations about our business activities, development plans, and strategic initiatives. These forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from our expectations due to various factors, such as the unpredictable nature of development efforts, potential modifications in the timing and success of our initiatives, and uncertainties related to intellectual property. Additionally, we face challenges associated with financial resources and operational sustainability. We do not commit to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or changes in expectations, as we operate as a private entity. While we believe our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we caution stakeholders that actual results may differ materially from our anticipated outcomes. As we don't file with regulatory bodies, we encourage stakeholders to review additional risk factors specific to our private company that may impact future results.

Contacts

