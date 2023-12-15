'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle With Liam, The Smart Rabbit' By Azaliya Schulz Recognized By Readers' Favorite Book Award 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle with Liam, the Smart Rabbit

Reader's Favorite Award

Plastic pollution is one of the most pressing environmental issues of our time. The Reader's Favorite Award can help promote reducing, reusing and recycling.

- Azaliya SchulzAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle with Liam, the Smart Rabbit ' children's picture book won a finalist nomination in Readers' Favorite International Book Award 2023 in the Social Issues category. It competed with thousands of books from around the world.Plastic pollution is one of the most pressing environmental issues of our time. A world dominated by single-use plastic goods makes it overwhelming for families to find simple solutions to reduce their waste. Trying to reduce plastic consumption isn't easy, which is why Reader's Favorite's recognition is so valuable, as it can raise awareness.Austin based author, Azaliya Schulz, tackled this very important but overwhelming topic in her book 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle with Liam, the Smart Rabbit'. This book is a delightful story of an inquisitive rabbit who found plastic wrappers in his garden. Parents and caregivers of children said this book was a great resource to support their efforts of teaching children about simple actions they can take to reduce their plastic waste.The amount of plastic that is produced in the world every year has increased explosively, from 2 million tons in 1950 to over 390 million tons in 2021, according to plastic soup association. By far the most plastic, 44%, is used for packaging and only 9% of all plastic in use worldwide is recycled. Reducing the single use plastic is where the most environmental gains can be made.Having written children's books, Azaliya Schulz is not afraid to address inconvenient topics. She convinced that properly educating children early about the consequences of their actions can lead to better outcomes in the future. She writes inspiring children's books that help children to become independent and critical thinkers and create a supportive and loving community. She explains why her book is a game changer for parents“it educates children about plastic waste and offers simple steps each child can take to reduce plastic waste without feeling overwhelmed or guilty'.In support of the book and its mission, Jana Koebel, co-founder of Seas & Straws says 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle with Liam the Smart Rabbit is a beautifully told story about plastic pollution and its impact on forest wildlife. In captivating, powerful, yet easy-to-understand rhymes, it shows how harmful modern human lifestyles are to the creatures of the forest, while teaching our little ones to love, respect, and care for all animals and their habitats. I absolutely loved the story, and the poetry is outstanding and full of personality! I have read it over and over again. Highly recommended for anyone who wants to nurture a love of nature and its inhabitants in their children'.To know more about Azaliya Schulz as an author as well as details of where to find her book, visit azaliyaschulz. The book is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart and other books stores around the country.

