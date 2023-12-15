Parker Avery Unveils Enhanced Enterprise Intelligence Solution At NRF 2024 Big Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading retail consulting firm highlights its innovative analytics solution and unique approach to transformation at the industry's largest event.

- Robert Kaufman, CEOATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Parker Avery Group, a preeminent retail and consumer brand consulting firm, is among the industry's leading technology and consulting partners taking part in the National Retail Federation's (NRF) 2024 Big Show .As the largest annual retail industry event attracting thousands of decision-makers and influencers, the Big Show will be held at the Javits Center in New York City from January 14 through 16. The event provides the perfect backdrop for Parker Avery to unveil the enhanced user interface (UI) of the firm's innovative Enterprise Intelligence analytics platform as well as to highlight Parker Avery's retail-focused consulting services.Chief Analytics Officer and Managing Partner, Sam Iosevich, expressed enthusiasm about the platform's upgrades and its role in shaping the future of retail. "Our presence at NRF enables us to showcase the impressive, actual results Enterprise Intelligence has enabled our global clients to achieve across demand planning, merchandise planning, pricing, promotions optimization, and more.”The firm is hosting public demonstrations of the new Enterprise Intelligence UI at 1 pm on both Sunday and Monday and capping off the event with a 10 am demo on Tuesday.Parker Avery's leadership team and seasoned retail consultants will be available throughout the Big Show in the Expo Hall to engage with attendees. The team will share Parker Avery's unique and pragmatic approach to helping retailers use the combination of technology, business process design, and organizational change to deliver transformation and drive business results."NRF's Big Show serves as an exceptional forum for us to connect with clients, colleagues, and industry peers," remarked Robert Kaufman, CEO of Parker Avery.“It also gives us the ability to see first-hand the latest innovations available to solve our clients' most pressing challenges, as well as discuss retail technology vendors' development roadmaps.”Attendees are invited to visit booth #1307 to engage with the firm's leadership team discover how Parker Avery continues to drive meaningful business outcomes through transformative change, and experience firsthand the dramatic results global clients have achieved through the Enterprise Intelligence analytics platform."Success for us is defined by our ability to help clients prioritize and implement strategic business initiatives, select technologies that align with requirements, and then work closely with the business to deliver transformative capabilities," Kaufman concluded.About Parker AveryThe Parker Avery Group is a retail and consumer goods consulting firm that helps clients transform through the infusion of deep industry experience with strategy development, business process design, change management, advanced analytics, and solution implementation. The company's roster of clients includes many of the world's most prominent retail and consumer brands. Learn more at

