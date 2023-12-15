Big B Shocked As Suhana Was Clueless About SRK's 'Padma Shri' Win

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Actress Suhana Khan, who graced the quiz based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' was left embarrassed as she was not able to answer a question on her superstar father Shah Rukh Khan.

Suhana, who made her acting debut with the movie 'The Archies', came on the show along with the director Zoya Akhtar and other star cast-- Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, DOT, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda.

During the Super Sandook round, Zoya, Suhana and Vedang were asked: "Shah Rukh Khan has not yet received which of these honours?"

The options given were- Padma Shri, Legion of Honour, L'Etoile d'Or +, and Volpi Cup. Suhana gave the wrong answer and said 'Padma Shri'. The correct answer was Volpi Cup.

Host of the show Amitabh Bachchan was left surprised by Suhana's cluelessness about her father SRK.

The 'Sarkar' actor said: "The daughter doesn't know what awards her father has received. Her father just told her that the person sitting in front of her has played his father's role. So ask him to take it easy with the questions. I asked such an easy question. But she couldn't answer."

Amitabh continued and said: "And in 2005, Shah Rukh Khan received Padma Shri."

"Kaun Banega Crorepati 15" airs on Sony.

