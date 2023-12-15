(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Emissions Management in Oil and Gas" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This study presents a full analysis of growth opportunities in the global emissions management market for O&G applications. The energy transition and increasingly pressing need to remove greenhouse gases (GHGs) from the atmosphere will drive attractive growth to 2030 and beyond.
As the creation and implementation of decarbonization strategies gain pace across industries, emissions management emerges as a key growth opportunity. The publisher has identified a complex, dynamic value chain and set of process steps in which opportunities abound: planning and advisory, measuring and monitoring, mitigation, removal, reporting, and offsetting. Digital platforms and creative business models that deliver end-to-end solutions underpin these steps, especially in the carbon-intensive oil and gas (O&G) industry.
Companies invest in innovative technologies, such as smart sensors, to accurately capture different types of emissions data as well as drones and satellite imagery for mapping.
Emerging technologies - artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud services - that manage and store large datasets are becoming common across industries. In the next 10 years, automation, robotics, and data analytics will be prevalent in measuring and controlling emissions.
Growth Opportunity Universe
Remote Leak Detection for Industrial Cluster Emissions Emission Analytics-as-a-Services to Track Net Zero Targets Emissions Management as an End-to-end Solution
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Emissions Management in the Oil and Gas (O&G) Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Environment
Growth Environment for Emissions Management in the O&G Industry
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis Emissions Management: An Emerging Opportunity Area Based on Urgency and Complexity Emissions Data by Gas and Sector Methane Emissions Data Methane Emissions Data in a Net Zero Scenario Segmentation Key Competitors Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Forecast Assumptions Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast by Product Revenue Forecast by Type of Gas Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Competitive Environment Revenue Share Revenue Share Analysis
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Product Revenue Forecast by Type of Gas Forecast Analysis
5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Product Revenue Forecast by Type of Gas Forecast Analysis
6 Growth Opportunity Analysis: APAC
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Product Revenue Forecast by Type of Gas Forecast Analysis
7 Growth Opportunity Analysis: MENA
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Product Revenue Forecast by Type of Gas Forecast Analysis
8 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Latin America
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Product Revenue Forecast by Type of Gas Forecast Analysis
