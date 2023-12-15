Registration Of The Increase Of AS Infortar Share Capital And First Trading Day Of New Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AS Infortar conducted the initial public offering of its shares from 28 November 2023 to 7 December 2023 that was followed by listing and admission to trading of its shares at the main list of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. To simplify the settlement procedure of the public offering of the shares a loan structure was used. This is described in detail in the prospectus of the initial public offering of AS Infortar that is accessible here: .



In order to return the shares to AS Infortar shareholder OÜ Abante, increase of AS Infortar share capital by 120,000 euro was conducted, during which AS Infortar issued to the arranger of the offering, AS LHV Pank, 1,200,000 new shares. The shares were issued at a price of 26.00 euro per share and AS LHV Pank paid to AS Infortar as the proceeds of the public offering the total sum of 31,200,000 euro.

The increase of AS Infortar share capital was registered in the Estonian Commercial Register Today on 15 December 2023 and the new value of the share capital is 2,104,500 euro that is divided into 21,045,000 ordinary shares with the nominal value of 10 euro cents.

Trading with AS Infortar new shares shall commence at Nasdaq Tallinn Stock exchange Baltic Main List on 18 December 2023.

Infortar operates in five countries, the company's main fields of activity are energy, shipping and real estate. Infortar owns a 42% stake in AS Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in AS Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 100,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, printing, taxi business and other areas. A total of 104 companies belong to the Infortar group: 48 subsidiaries, 5 affiliated companies and 50 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 1,333 people.

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

+372 5156662

