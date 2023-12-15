HLA Typing For Transplant Market Is Expected To Reach $1.1 Billion | Marketsandmarkets.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HLA Typing for Transplant market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $0.8 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $1.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarketsTM. The demand for organs for transplantation has been steadily increasing due to a growing aging population, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and improved surgical techniques. This drives the need for accurate and efficient HLA typing methods. Advances in genotyping and sequencing technologies have enabled more precise and high-throughput HLA typing methods. This has led to improved accuracy and reduced turnaround times, making HLA typing more accessible and efficient. Increased awareness about the importance of HLA matching in transplantation and its impact on patient outcomes has driven demand for HLA typing services. Rising healthcare expenditure, especially in regions with developed healthcare systems, has supported the growth of HLA typing services and the adoption of advanced technologies. Cross-border transplantation, often referred to as "transplant tourism," has created a demand for HLA typing services that can facilitate international organ exchanges. However, the complexity in organ transplant and affordability limits the market growth of the HLA Typing For Transplant Market. Download an Illustrative overview: HLA Typing for Transplant Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $0.8 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $1.1 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, technology, application, end-user, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Technological shift from non-molecular serological assays to gene-based HLA profiling Key Market Driver Increasing number of transplant procedures globally

"Molecular-based assays segment to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period.”

Based on the technology, the HLA typing for the transplant market is segmented into molecular-based assays and non-molecular assay technologies. Molecular-based assays segment to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2023-2028. Molecular-based assays are known for their accuracy and reliability in HLA typing. This is crucial in minimizing the risk of graft rejection and improving transplant success rates. Advances in molecular techniques have led to faster turnaround times for HLA typing results. This is particularly important in emergency transplant situations where timely compatibility information is critical.

Molecular-based assays allow for the analysis of a wider range of HLA markers, including Class I (HLA-A, HLA-B, HLA-C) and Class II (HLA-DR, HLA-DQ, HLA-DP) loci. This comprehensive profiling can enhance transplant matching and compatibility assessment. Molecular assays enable HLA epitope matching, which involves identifying specific amino acid sequences within HLA proteins. This approach can lead to more accurate predictions of compatibility and a reduced risk of immune responses.

"Based on product reagents and consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the global HLA typing for the transplant market.”

Based on the product, the HLA typing for transplant market is segmented into reagents and consumables, instruments, and software and services. With the adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies for high-resolution HLA typing, there is an increasing demand for reagents used in NGS library preparation, including DNA and RNA extraction kits, library preparation kits, and sequencing reagents. Serological HLA typing methods, which use specific antibodies to identify HLA antigens on the cell surface, still have their place in HLA typing. The market for HLA-specific antibodies and serological reagents remains relevant, especially for specific applications. Microarray and bead-based platforms are used for high-throughput HLA typing. The consumables for these platforms, such as microarrays, beads, and hybridization reagents, are in demand as laboratories adopt these technologies.

"The antibody screening segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

Categorized by application, the HLA typing for transplant market is stratified into two four segments: chimerism monitoring, antibody screening, research application, and others. Sensitization to HLA antigens can occur due to previous pregnancies, blood transfusions, or prior transplants. Patients who are sensitized may develop antibodies against HLA antigens, which can complicate future transplantations. As a result, there is a growing awareness of the need for antibody screening to assess the sensitization status of potential transplant recipients. Antibody screening is conducted as part of the pre-transplant assessment to identify any pre-existing antibodies that may react with the HLA antigens of potential donors. This information helps transplant teams make informed decisions about donor-recipient compatibility. Antibody screening is a crucial step in cross-match testing, which is performed before transplantation to ensure that the recipient's antibodies do not react with the donor's HLA antigens. A positive cross-match can indicate a high risk of graft rejection.

Advances in laboratory techniques, such as flow cytometry and Luminex-based assays, have improved the sensitivity and specificity of antibody screening. These technologies allow for the detection of both pre-formed and de novo antibodies. Antibody screening results guide transplant teams in developing customized treatment plans. For highly sensitized patients, desensitization protocols may be necessary to reduce antibody levels and increase the chances of finding a compatible donor.

"Independent reference laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the global HLA typing for transplant market."

Categorized by end user, the HLA typing for transplant market is segmented into hospitals and transplant centers, independent reference laboratories research laboratories, and academic institutes. Independent reference laboratories often specialize in HLA typing and related immunogenetic testing. They have dedicated expertise and resources focused exclusively on providing accurate and reliable HLA typing services for transplantation. This specialization can result in higher-quality testing and interpretations, making them a preferred choice for many transplant centers. Independent laboratories are often equipped with advanced molecular and sequencing technologies that allow for high-resolution HLA typing. High-resolution typing can provide more precise matching between donors and recipients, improving transplant outcomes.

Independent laboratories may have shorter turnaround times for test results, which is crucial in transplant scenarios where timely compatibility information is essential for patient management and decision-making. Transplant centers and hospitals can benefit from outsourcing HLA typing to independent reference laboratories, reducing the workload on their own in-house laboratories. This can lead to cost savings and improved efficiency in the healthcare system. Independent laboratories often invest in state-of-the-art equipment and technologies, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and advanced serological methods, to offer comprehensive HLA typing services. This enables them to detect rare alleles and provide highly accurate results.

"Solid organ segment accounted for the largest share of the global HLA typing for transplant market."

Categorized by transplant type, the HLA typing for transplant market is segmented solid organ and tissue transplant. The demand for solid organ transplants has been steadily rising due to factors such as an aging population, a higher prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in transplant surgical techniques. This increased demand drives the need for HLA typing to determine compatibility between donors and recipients. Advances in HLA typing technology and methodologies have led to improved donor-recipient matching, reducing the risk of graft rejection and increasing the success rates of solid organ transplants. Healthcare providers increasingly recognize the importance of accurate HLA typing in achieving better outcomes for transplant patients.

Many healthcare institutions have expanded their transplant programs to meet the growing demand for organ transplantation. These programs require comprehensive HLA typing services to evaluate potential recipients and donors. Molecular-based HLA typing techniques, such as high-resolution sequencing and advanced serological methods, have become more accessible and efficient. These technologies provide higher resolution and precision in HLA typing, improving the likelihood of successful organ transplantation.

The globalization of organ transplantation has led to an increase in international organ exchanges. HLA typing is essential in ensuring compatibility between donors and recipients from different regions and countries, further driving demand. Regulatory agencies often require thorough HLA typing and compatibility assessments as part of the transplant evaluation process. Compliance with these regulations supports the growth of the HLA typing market.

"North America is expected to dominate the HLA typing for transplant market in 2022"

The global HLA typing for transplant market is segmented across five prominent regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. In the year 2022, North America has a relatively high rate of solid organ and tissue transplantation. This is due to factors such as the region's large population, advances in transplantation techniques, and increased awareness of organ donation. As transplantation activity increases, so does the demand for HLA typing services to ensure compatibility.

The United States and Canada have well-developed healthcare infrastructures, including state-of-the-art hospitals, transplant centers, and laboratories. These facilities often require HLA typing services for their transplant programs. North America is home to many leading research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and biotechnology firms. These organizations drive research and development in transplantation and HLA typing technologies, leading to advancements in the field. In many parts of North America, health insurance coverage plays a significant role in facilitating access to transplantation services. Comprehensive health insurance policies often cover the costs associated with HLA typing and transplantation, encouraging demand for these services.

North American regulatory agencies, such as the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada, have specific guidelines and requirements for HLA typing in transplantation. Compliance with these regulations ensures the quality and safety of transplantation procedures, contributing to the market's growth. The aging population in North America has led to a greater need for organ transplantation, as age-related diseases can result in organ failure. This demographic trend has contributed to the growth of the transplantation and HLA typing markets. Public awareness campaigns and initiatives promoting organ donation have encouraged more individuals to become organ donors. As the pool of potential donors grows, HLA typing becomes essential for matching donors with recipients.

North America has a history of medical tourism, with patients traveling from other countries to access specialized healthcare services, including organ transplantation. This trend has contributed to the region's status as a significant market for HLA typing. Private companies in North America invest in HLA typing technologies and services, driving innovation and competitiveness in the market.

HLA Typing for Transplant market major players covered in the report, such as:



Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Illumina, Inc. (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

QIAGEN (Germany)

CareDx (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Immucor, Inc. (US)

Luminex Corporation (US)

TBG Diagnostics Limited (Australia)

Fujirebio (Japan)

Omixon Inc. (US)

GenDx (Netherlands)

BAG Diagnostics GmbH (Germany)

Creative Biolabs (US)

PacBio (US)

HistoGenetics LLC (US)

Scisco Genetics, Inc. (US)

inno-train Diagnostik GmbH (Germany)

Bionobis (France)

Quest Diagnostics (US)

ScienCell Research Laboratories, Inc. (US)

BGI Genomics (China)

ProImmune Ltd. (UK)

CD Genomics (US)

CeGaT GmbH (Germany) and Among Others

This research report categorizes the HLA typing for transplants market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Product & Service



Reagents & Consumables

Instruments Software & Services

By Technology



Molecular Assay Technologies



PCR-Based Molecular Assays





Real-time PCR





Sequence-specific Primer-PCR





Sequence-specific Oligonucleotide-PCR



Other PCR-based Molecular Assays



Sequencing-based Molecular Assays





Sanger Sequencing





Next-generation Sequencing

Other Sequencing-based Molecular Assays Non-molecular Assay Technologies

By Application



Diagnostic Applications



Antibody Screening



Chimerism Monitoring

Others Research Applications

By Transplant Type



Solid Organ Transplant Soft Tissue Transplant

By End-User



Independent Reference Laboratories

Hospitals & Transplant Centers Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

HLA typing for transplants Market, by region



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Rest of Latin America Middle East Africa

HLA Typing for Transplant Industry Recent Developments:



In September 2023, Omixon, Inc. (US) launched its NanoTYPE RUO Multiplex Human Leukocyte Antigen Amplification kit compatible with Oxford Nanopore's MinION Platform.

In November 2022, Illumina, Inc. (US) opened a new state-of-the-art Solutions Center in Dubai for expanding genomics research in Middle East In March 2022, 021, Immucor, Inc. (US) launched MIA FORA NGS Express HLA Typing Software.

Key Market Stakeholders:



Manufacturers of HLA typing products for transplant

Distributors of HLA typing products for transplant

Hospitals, Transplant Centers, reference laboratories, Cord Blood Banks

Research laboratories and Academic Institutes

Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs)

Non-government organizations

Government regulatory authorities

Contract manufacturers and third-party suppliers

Clinical research organizations (CROs)

Government and non-governmental regulatory authorities Market research and consulting firms

Report Objectives:



To define, describe, and forecast the HLA typing for transplants market on the basis of product & service, technology, application, transplant type, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth potential of the global HLA typing for transplants market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends).

To analyze the micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the global HLA typing for transplants market.

To analyze key growth opportunities in the global HLA typing for transplants market for key stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

To forecast the size of market segments and/or subsegments with respect to four major regions, namely, North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the RoE), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN region and the RoAPAC), and Rest of the world.

To profile the key players in the global HLA typing for transplants market and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies. To track and analyze the competitive developments undertaken in the global HLA typing for transplants market, such as product launches, agreements, expansions, and & acquisitions.

