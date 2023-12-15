Nataša Pavlović Bujas announced as IPRA President 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Board of the International Public Relations Association (IPRA) is delighted to announce that Nataša Pavlović Bujas is President elect 2024.

- Natasa Pavlovic BujasBELGRADE, SERBIA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Board of the International Public Relations Association (IPRA) is delighted to announce that Nataša Pavlović Bujas is President elect 2024.In reacting to the election by the Board of IPRA Nataša said:“I am very pleased to serve as IPRA President 2024 and hope that my year will inspire all our members to become active contributors of our global tribe. My key goal is to strengthen the capacity of our profession for the trustful and ethical practice of public relations in the era of Artificial Intelligence”.The IPRA President's term of office runs from 1 January to 31 December each year.Nataša is Serbian and thus this marks the first time IPRA has elected a President from one of the Balkan states. Nataša is the founder of Blumen group, an agency for integrated communications and business consulting, based in Belgrade. She has more than 25 years of experience in strategic communications, brand development and market positioning. She has won national and international awards, including the GWA Grand Prix. In the last ten years Nataša has worked as a business coach, and gives guest courses and lectures in Europe and the US.Background to IPRAIPRA, the International Public Relations Association, was established in 1955, and is the leading global network for PR professionals in their personal capacity. IPRA aims to advance trusted communication and the ethical practice of public relations. We do this through networking, our code of conduct and intellectual leadership of the profession. IPRA is the organiser of public relations' annual global competition, the Golden World Awards for Excellence (GWA). IPRA's services enable PR professionals to collaborate and be recognised. Members create content via our Thought Leadership essays, social media and our consultative status with the United Nations . GWA winners demonstrate PR excellence. IPRA welcomes all those who share our aims and who wish to be part of the IPRA worldwide fellowship. For more see

