SURE Solutions Is First Contractor To Receive Natural Refrigerants Label From Atmosphere

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATMO Approved NatRefs Label Sure Solutions

The ATMO Approved label highlights best-in-class manufacturers and contractors of natural refrigerant systems and components around the world.

- Marc Chasserot, ATMOsphere Founder and CEOBRUSSELS, BELGIUM, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SURE Solutions , a U.K.-based industrial refrigeration contractor, has become the first contractor to receive the ATMO Approved Natural Refrigerants Label from ATMOsphere, a global market accelerator of clean cooling and heating solutions and publisher of R744.ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) launched the label in June 2022 as a global gold standard highlighting best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems and components around the world. Recipients in 2023 include Fenagy, SCM Frigo, Güntner, Secon, M&M Carnot, Zudek, TEKO, MIRAI Intex, Novum and Temprite.In November, ATMOsphere opened label registration for 2024 with a new category for contractors and installers who accelerate the adoption of natural refrigerant-based cooling and heating solutions.“I am incredibly proud that SURE Solutions are the first contractor to be awarded the ATMO Approved label in the U.K.,” said Garry Shaw, Managing Director, SURE Solutions.“This acknowledges our team's commitment to providing the gold standard in natural refrigerant designs, helping move the market to cleaner refrigeration and heating solutions over time.”“We are excited to begin the journey with ATMOsphere and hope that our alignment can give a strong partnership and provide SURE with the wider exposure required to further decarbonize more supply chains in relation to industrial heating and cooling through innovative designs,” added Shaw.“Being recognized by ATMOsphere showcases our belief that natural refrigerants should always be the first choice and proves that we are 'on track' with our mission of providing high quality, innovative and energy-efficient solutions to our customers in all aspects of refrigeration. SURE Solutions look forward to continuing to lead the way in this exciting, important and pivotal time for our industry.”Incorporated in March 2016, SURE Solutions is a multi-award-winning industrial refrigeration business offering energy-efficient solutions in all aspects of industrial refrigeration, with expertise in CO2 (R744) and ammonia (R717) systems. It specializes in meat processing, dairy, food and beverage, cold storage and distribution, blast freezing, HVAC and comfort-cooling industries.SURE Solutions services include design, implementation and commissioning, from the redesign of existing systems through to full-scale new factory builds. It offers planned maintenance contracts, including reactive service and year-round, 24-hour support as well as access to a wide range of manufacturer components and refrigerants.Marc Chasserot, ATMOsphere's Founder and Owner, noted that contractors“play a vital role in the acceleration of natural refrigerant-based solutions. We want to recognize them as they are often the middleman between the end users and the manufacturers.”The current label application period closes on January 31, 2024; it is renewed annually. Registration for the 2024 label can be found here, along with additional information.The ATMOsphere label is designed to help qualified manufacturers and contractors to market products to new customers and regions in the natural refrigerants marketplace, including products using CO2, hydrocarbons and ammonia. In addition, the label is meant to help end users to identify best-in-class suppliers and contractors.Once approved, companies can place the ATMOsphere Natural Refrigerant Label in a myriad of places, such as directly on products, marketing material, email signatures, company pitches and trade show booths.“The label will be very visible in the global marketplace, and companies can take advantage of this to strengthen their brand,” noted Chasserot.“By being global and multi-application, this label can help to create trust across the new applications and regions,” added Chasserot.“We want to use this multi-year label process to help move the market to cleaner solutions with natural refrigerant solutions over time.”Three pillarsTo qualify for an ATMOsphere label, manufacturers and contractors have to demonstrate excellence across three pillars:1) company vision;2) customer satisfaction (measured via testimonials from multiple customers confirming the reliability, performance and service of these companies and products); and3) measurable impact.One of SURE Solutions' customers, Sofina Foods, a Canadian food processor with operations in the U.K., commented on the contractor's installation of a CO2 system at Sofina's Northern Ireland location.“The efficiencies promised are exactly what we received,” said Scott Dalgliesh, Engineering Manager, Sofina Foods. In regard to service,“SURE Solutions was very accommodating,” noted Dalgliesh.“They traveled to Northern Ireland to complete work and were on-site every day, including weekends, to deliver on time.”New criteriaThe 2024 label will also include training criteria for the first time for new applications and renewals.“We want to recognize a proactive approach to training customers, partners, employees and suppliers to ensure we not only have the best-in-class equipment, but the best-in-class installation and maintenance of these systems,” Chasserot said.Another 2024 label criterion centers around per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), such as trifluoroacetic acid (TFA).Recent research found significant levels of TFA – linked to the atmospheric breakdown of certain HFO and HFC refrigerants – in dust, drinking water and human blood in a study of households in Indiana (U.S.). The study characterized TFA as being part of the PFAS chemical family.“ATMO-approved companies have the vision and leadership required to navigate the market today and help [companies] move away from PFAS and global-warming synthetic alternatives,” an ATMOsphere YouTube video says.Additional new benefits added to the 2024 ATMO label include:. an annual report for environmental, social and governance (ESG) investors;. end-user tours at major trade shows to meet approved companies;. exclusive webinar targeting end users, consultants and contractors; and. end-user case studies, showcasing best practices.“We feel that, as an independent player with a global mindset and a global presence, across all natural refrigerants and multiple applications, we are very well-suited to provide this level of approval for the label,” explained Chasserot.

Marc Chasserot

ATMOsphere

...

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other