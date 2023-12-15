Inter Kashi Bounce Back With A Smooth Win Over Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) Kalyani, Dec 15 (IANS) Inter Kashi returned to winning ways with a clear 2-0 victory over Delhi FC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Friday.

Carlos Santamarina's side did all the damage in the first half, racing to a two-goal lead at the break thanks to goals from midfielders Mohammed Asif in the 14th minute and Jordan Lamela in the 36th. Playing out of Kalyani, it was technically Inter Kashi's first-ever home win in the I-League.

The Spaniard Lamela netted his fourth goal in the I-League to become Inter Kashi's top-scorer of the season. For 22-year-old Asif, it was his second strike of the campaign after an all-important last-minute equaliser in the draw with Gokulam Kerala on the opening day.

The win, coming on the back of a shock 0-3 loss to bottom dwellers TRAU last Sunday, pushed Inter Kashi to sixth place in the table with 14 points from 10 matches. Delhi FC have now lost two straight matches, failing to score in both games after having netted in each of their first eight games of the season. Yan Law's side have dropped to the eighth spot, with 13 points from 10 games.

Inter Kashi will now travel to face Aizawl on December 21, while Delhi return to Sri Bhaini Sahib to take on Real Kashmir in their last match of the year on December 24.

