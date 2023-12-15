JAF Foils Attempt To Smuggle Narcotics From Syria

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 15 (Petra)-- Eastern Military Zone on Friday foiled an attempt to infiltrate and smuggle "large quantities" of narcotics from Syria into the Kingdom, a Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) source said.The Eastern Military Zone personnel, in coordination with relevant security bodies, applied the rules of engagement foiling a smuggling attempt and injuring a number of smugglers, the source added, noting that inspection of the area yielded 278,000 Captagon pills and 1738 palm-sized sheets of Hashish. The seized items were handed over to relevant authorities.The source stressed that JAF will deal firmly with these attempts to protect Jordan's borders and prevent any infiltration or smuggling operations and will be vigilant to foil any endeavour to tamper with Jordan's national security.