49 Jordanians Evacuated From Gaza - Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 15 (Petra)-- The Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates announced that 49 Jordanian citizens were evacuated from the Gaza Strip yesterday.The citizens were granted permission by the crossing authorities to depart via the Rafah crossing and travel to Egypt.The ministry's spokesperson said that a Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft that had flown to Al-Arish Airport with relief for the brothers in Gaza yesterday brought eight citizens who had been evacuated from Gaza to Egypt via the Rafah border to the Kingdom. Preparations are also in place to bring eleven more residents.Thirty more individuals who were evacuated and flown to Cairo, he continued, were being secured, and preparations were being made to ensure their prompt return to the Kingdom via Cairo Airport to Amman.Out of the 1,010 individuals listed on the ministry's lists, Ambassador Qudah stated that 574 Jordanian residents were evacuated from Gaza to Egypt via the Rafah crossing.Qudah urged Jordanians in Gaza to seek assistance from the Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs available 24/7 through the following contact numbers: +962799562903, +962799562471, +962799562193, or by e-mail at ....