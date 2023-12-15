Israeli Occupation Forces Destroy Two Houses In Nablus

Ramallah, Dec. 15 (Petra)-- Israeli occupation forces demolished two family homes in the occupied West Bank village of Urif, south of Nablus, last night, local sources said.The forces blew up the house of the family of Hamed Kayed Sabbah, a Palestinian in Israeli imprisonment, and demolished the house of the family of Ziad Jibril Safadi--another detainee--in the village, WAFA New Agency reported.The occupation forces also arrested three Palestinians during the raid into the village.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.