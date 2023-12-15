(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The United States Agency for International Development's

(USAID's) Mission Director to Ethiopia, Scott Hocklander,

traveled to Gambella

to

meet regional leadership, assess the resumption of refugee food assistance, and

visit USAID projects

fighting malaria.



Director Hocklander received a warm welcome from the regional president of Gambella, His Excellency Umod

Ujulu, who

discussed

USAID's long-standing

partnership with the people in

Gambella

Region,

and across Ethiopia.

Director Hocklander emphasized USAID's commitment to the region, and to supporting both the local and refugee populations.

They discussed

USAID's investments in Gambella, including delivering quality public health services, and how to better support combatting infectious

diseases like malaria.



Visiting Ngunyiel

and Pugnido

refugee camps, Director Hocklander observed the

distribution of life-saving emergency food, organized by USAID partner World Vision.

The Director saw the recently implemented reforms in the distribution of food assistance for refugees-including enhanced biometric records using fingerprints, and barcode labeling of bags-which ensure food reaches those who need it most.

After, the USAID Director sat down with leaders of the refugee population to discuss their needs and ensure that the needed reforms are being implemented to their benefit.



Director Hocklander

also

visited Gambella

Primary

Hospital

to see the U.S. President's Malaria Initiative's

Evolve Project, a $2.5 million dollar

regional investment to combat malaria.

With hospital leadership, project staff, and representatives from

the

Gambella

Regional Health Bureau, Director Hocklander witnessed a demonstration

of house-to-house safe insecticide spraying-a lifesaving approach to reduce malaria cases across the region.

Lastly, he sat down with the CEO of the nearby Gambella

General Hospital, Dr. Okoth Ojulu

Olock, to discuss the greater needs of the region's healthcare facilities.



In 2022 alone, USAID invested more than $1.8 billion across the country in humanitarian and development aid.

These projects are further examples

of continued cooperation between the American people and the people of Ethiopia.



Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia.