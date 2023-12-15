(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
The United States Agency for International Development's
(USAID's) Mission Director to Ethiopia, Scott Hocklander,
traveled to Gambella
to
meet regional leadership, assess the resumption of refugee food assistance, and
visit USAID projects
fighting malaria.
Director Hocklander received a warm welcome from the regional president of Gambella, His Excellency Umod
Ujulu, who
discussed
USAID's long-standing
partnership with the people in
Gambella
Region,
and across Ethiopia.
Director Hocklander emphasized USAID's commitment to the region, and to supporting both the local and refugee populations.
They discussed
USAID's investments in Gambella, including delivering quality public health services, and how to better support combatting infectious
diseases like malaria.
Visiting Ngunyiel
and Pugnido
refugee camps, Director Hocklander observed the
distribution of life-saving emergency food, organized by USAID partner World Vision.
The Director saw the recently implemented reforms in the distribution of food assistance for refugees-including enhanced biometric records using fingerprints, and barcode labeling of bags-which ensure food reaches those who need it most.
After, the USAID Director sat down with leaders of the refugee population to discuss their needs and ensure that the needed reforms are being implemented to their benefit.
Director Hocklander
also
visited Gambella
Primary
Hospital
to see the U.S. President's Malaria Initiative's
Evolve Project, a $2.5 million dollar
regional investment to combat malaria.
With hospital leadership, project staff, and representatives from
the
Gambella
Regional Health Bureau, Director Hocklander witnessed a demonstration
of house-to-house safe insecticide spraying-a lifesaving approach to reduce malaria cases across the region.
Lastly, he sat down with the CEO of the nearby Gambella
General Hospital, Dr. Okoth Ojulu
Olock, to discuss the greater needs of the region's healthcare facilities.
In 2022 alone, USAID invested more than $1.8 billion across the country in humanitarian and development aid.
These projects are further examples
of continued cooperation between the American people and the people of Ethiopia.
