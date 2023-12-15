United States (U.S.) Embassy Statement On Democratic Republic Of The Congo (DRC) Elections

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

As the DRC enters the final phase of its fourth election cycle, the United States of America congratulates the Congolese people on their active participation in the electoral process. Over the last month, we have seen the people of this country fill stadiums and town squares to engage with candidates and make their voices heard. The United States reiterates its support for the Congolese people as they exercise their democratic right to choose their representatives.

We look to the government of the DRC to ensure that all Congolese are able to safely and meaningfully participate in elections, regardless of political affiliation and without fear of violence or reprisal. We urge all candidates and parties to promote peaceful, credible elections by avoiding escalatory rhetoric and violence, pledging to resolve disputes in accordance with the law, and, above all, respecting the will of the Congolese people. At this important moment in Congolese history, it is incumbent on Congolese institutions to fulfill their constitutional mandates with the independence and integrity that the Congolese people expect.

The United States reaffirms its readiness to use all available tools, including visa restrictions, to promote accountability for any individual involved in subverting elections or otherwise undermining the democratic process.

The eyes of the world will be focused on the DRC this week as it marks another significant milestone in its history.

We wish all the best to the Congolese people as they take this opportunity to vote and determine the future direction of their country.

