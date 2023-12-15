United States Of America (USA) Extends Solidarity To Seychelles

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The non-resident Ambassador of the United States of America (USA) to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E Mr. Henry Jardin, conveyed on behalf of the Government of the USA, his solidarity and sympathy to the Government and the People of Seychelles regarding the tragic events that unfolded on the 7th

December 2023.

This statement was made during his meeting with the Seychelles Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, on Thursday, 14th

December 2023. Ambassador Jardine also offered to explore how the U.S. could provide technical support to Seychelles following the disaster.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the continued cooperation between the two countries in important areas such as anti-corruption, law enforcement and security, as well as education.

