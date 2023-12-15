This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global can coatings market, shedding light on key competitors' market share in 2022 and the competitive landscape. It offers insights into the presence of companies in the market, categorized as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial players. The report introduces readers to can coatings, emphasizing their significance in various industries. It delves into the global market's prospects and outlook, highlighting essential trends that are shaping the industry's future.

Analysis by coating type includes a breakdown of sales for epoxy, acrylic, polyester, and other types in 2021 and projections for 2027. Similarly, the report analyzes the market by application, covering beverage cans, food cans, aerosol cans, and other applications. Regional analysis provides a percentage breakdown of sales between developed and developing regions in 2021 and projections for 2027. It ranks geographic regions based on Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2027, offering valuable insights for market participants.

The competitive scenario section explores recent market activity, allowing readers to stay informed about industry developments and the strategies of key players in the global can coatings market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $572.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR

The Can Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$572.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$376.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 2.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.

