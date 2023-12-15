African-American Bail Bonds 'Woman' Keeps Families Together This Holiday And Pays It Forward

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jennifer Greene, Free At Last CEO

Free At Last Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

Jennifer Greene, Free At Last CEO & sons

- Jennifer Greene, Free At Last CEOATLANTA, GA, USA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Free At Last Bail Bonds (FAL) is helping families through stressful situations this holiday season. The full service bail bonds company has been a staple in Atlanta, and surrounding cities, for more than 40 years.“The holiday season can be a stressful time and sometimes emotions are heightened amongst family members,” says Jennifer Greene, CEO.“If unfortunate situations occur during, or after, gatherings and celebrations, we're reminding people that we're here to help.”Free At Last Bail Bonds, started by Greene's mother, Catherine Joyce, is a family-owned business with eight locations across the Atlanta area. Their team has 150+ years of combined expertise in criminal, traffic, juvenile, federal and appeal bonds.“We believe in providing compassionate and competent care for every person,” says Greene.“We understand that being with your family during hard times is the best thing for every individual especially during the holidays,” adds the mother of two.Greene made headlines this past August when Free At Last Bail Bonds was used by three of the defendants in the Donald Trump election fraud case in Fulton County.“Professionally, I have to remain objective. My job is to ensure that our client appears in court so that the judge and jury can do their job,” says the 48-year-old.As an African-American bail bonds woman, Greene is a rarity in a male dominated field.“You don't often hear of a bail bonds 'woman',” she chuckles.“That's why it's important for me to leverage my position to encourage other business women, and to also educate the community about our industry. The bail agent is not the bad guy, or gal, as once thought. We're trying to erase the stigma around our profession to ensure the public that we compassionately partner with them during tough times and that we play a critical role in the justice system.”One of the missions of FAL is to invest into the community it serves. It boasts a college scholarship program for children of incarcerated parents.“We believe in the power of education and the transformative impact it can have on individuals and communities, Greene states.“We're also acutely aware that prisons are built based upon literacy and drop-out rates. So higher education is how FAL works to change the narrative”. FAL also pays it forward each year by sponsoring several events that support those in need. This August, FAL sponsored a“Back-To-School” drive at Destiny World Church in which they provided bookbags and school supplies to children in the community. This past Thanksgiving FAL partnered with Atlanta City Councilwoman Andrea Boone for a turkey giveaway.To learn more about Free At Last Bail Bond services, or their scholarship programs, visit For media inquiries, contact Tenisha Taylor ....

