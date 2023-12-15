SOCAR, Bp Ink MOU On Methane Reduction

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Azerbaijan's
state oil company SOCAR and bp today held a joint event to announce
a collaborative partnership to drive methane emissions down across
the oil and gas sector in Azerbaijan.
As signatories to the global Methane Guiding Principles (MGP)
the two companies will work closely to bring their combined methane
experience and learning together to educate, learn from others,
share and take joint action in advancing methane emissions
reduction in Azerbaijan.
This follows the MGP's launch on 30 November 2023 of the
Advancing Global Methane Reductions (AGMR) initiative, which aims
to accelerate country-level methane emissions reductions. As part
of the AGMR, SOCAR and bp will bring together key stakeholders,
partners, research institutes and government leaders to support
efforts towards developing a custom pathway that meets the needs of
Azerbaijan's energy sector.
As part of the event, SOCAR and bp signed a memorandum of
understanding (MoU), aiming to improve methane reduction education,
capability development, measurement, reporting, verification,
technology and technical expertise.
SOCAR's vice president Afgan Isayev said that SOCAR's and bp's
longstanding partnership has been marked by successful and mutually
beneficial cooperation, consistently delivering sustainable,
affordable and secure energy worldwide.
"The signing of this MoU reaffirms our commitment to further
strengthen our mutual relationship. We are confident that this
collaboration will yield significant advancements in methane
abatement and climate protection. Together, we will share expertise
and insights on methane management technologies, identify
opportunities for joint technology trials and campaigns and
contribute to raising awareness about methane emissions reduction,"
he added.
“We are very pleased to sign this important document, enabling
us to combine our methane efforts and help drive impactful methane
emissions reduction in Azerbaijan. The document represents our
joint intention to closely work together. We believe together we
can be a stronger part of the opportunities here to help the
industry, society and government tackle methane emissions. As
Azerbaijan's long-term and reliable partner, we remain committed to
working with SOCAR to help deliver impactful change," said
Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp's vice president for the Caspian region,
communications and external affairs.
MENAFN15122023000187011040ID1107603397
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.