Kyrgyzstan Rallying Efforts To Set Up Southern Air Corridor - President Zhaparov

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 15. Efforts are
underway in Kyrgyzstan to establish a southern air corridor, aiming
to strengthen air connectivity between Kyrgyzstan and China, the
country's President Sadyr Zhaparov, said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during the second People's Kurultai, a grand
national assembly that includes citizens, local communities,
self-government bodies, and state authorities.
According to Zhaparov, this corridor will link the airports of
Osh (Kyrgyzstan) and Kashgar (China).
"Kyrgyzstan sits along the route of the historic Silk Road, a
unique trade route between Europe and Asia. Given our strategic
geographic location along these trade routes, our country could
serve as a bridge between East and West. Towards this goal, the
development of a new multimodal transport route called the Southern
Corridor is being pursued," the president remarked.
The second People's Kurultai, attended by President Sadyr
Zhaparov, Speaker of the Parliament Nurlanbek Shakiev, Chairman of
the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov, cabinet members,
government and municipal officials, and the public sector, is
underway in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek.
