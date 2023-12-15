One Killed, Dozens Wounded As Deputy Sets Off Grenades At Zakarpattia Village Council

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A deputy set off grenades in the building of the Keretsky Village Council in Ukraine's Zakarpattia region on Friday, killing one person and wounding dozens of others.

The Ukrainian National Police said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Today at 11:37, the police received a report that a deputy set off grenades in the building of the Keretsky Village Council of the Mukachevo district during the session. According to preliminary reports, the explosion killed one person and wounded the [deputy] and 11 more people," the post said.

The National Police reported later that 26 people had been injured in the accident, six of them in grave condition.

Photo: National Police