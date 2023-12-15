Nuloupes Receives FDA Approval, Setting A New Standard In Dental And Surgical Visualization



NuLoupes brings surgical and dental loupes into the 21st century with its revolutionary technology and ecosystem for medical professionals. Moving from traditional fixed magnification to the NuLoupes high-resolution variable digital magnification will provide surgeons and dentists with more versatility and viewing area. Using NuEyes' proprietary patent-pending camera system NuLoupes will provide live 3D stereoscopic imaging with near-zero latency. The camera system will deliver sub-millimeter accurate depth perception to allow physicians to accurately understand the environment they are viewing. This revolutionary technology is key to providing natural viewing with enhanced magnification of detailed work in front of the users.

NuLoupes is the first pair of smart glasses that feature live 3D stereoscopic imaging to receive FDA clearance and, for a short time, NuEyes will be offering an exclusive limited amount of NuLoupes developer kits for software developers, clinicians who are developing their medical applications or just someone who wants to get first adopter access to NuLoupes before they come to market.

The NuLoupes developer kit will come with a complete SDK that gives exclusive access to the NuLoupes 3D stereoscopic camera sensors, IR sensor, IMU, android operating system, Unity plug-ins, and more to be announced soon. The developer kits are projected to ship in Q1 2024.

"We are thrilled to announce the FDA approval of NuLoupes, a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in the medical technology field," said Mark Greget, Founder and CEO of NuEyes. "NuLoupes represents a huge leap forward in visualization technology, and we are confident that they will revolutionize the way medical professionals approach their work."

NuEyes is a veteran-owned smart glasses technology company based in Orange County, California, that was launched in January 2016 to assist those with eye conditions such as macular degeneration, glaucoma, and retinitis pigmentosa. Over the past five years, the company has seen extensive sales growth and has obtained Federal, State, and Insurance reimbursement for its devices. NuEyes addresses a multitude of augmented reality markets, including the accessibility, medical, and dental industries.

