Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sends cable of congratulations to Bahrain King Hamad bin Issa bin Salman Al-Khalifa on his country's 52nd national day and 24th anniversary of his accession to power.
TOKYO -- A Chinese official affirms Beijing's keenness on boosting strategic partnership with the State of Kuwait.
KUWAIT -- Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) declares its marketing arm, Q8Aviation, has conducted its first blending process of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in France.
KUWAIT -- The National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) mourns demise of the prominent Kuwaiti personality -- a businessman, writer and poet -- Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain.
KUWAIT -- Price of Kuwaiti oil barrel rose USD 2.79 to USD 77.17 pb Thursday vs USD 74.38 pb Wednesday. (end) rk
MENAFN15122023000071011013ID1107603368
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.