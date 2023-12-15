Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sends cable of congratulations to Bahrain King Hamad bin Issa bin Salman Al-Khalifa on his country's 52nd national day and 24th anniversary of his accession to power.

TOKYO -- A Chinese official affirms Beijing's keenness on boosting strategic partnership with the State of Kuwait.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) declares its marketing arm, Q8Aviation, has conducted its first blending process of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in France.

KUWAIT -- The National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) mourns demise of the prominent Kuwaiti personality -- a businessman, writer and poet -- Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain.

KUWAIT -- Price of Kuwaiti oil barrel rose USD 2.79 to USD 77.17 pb Thursday vs USD 74.38 pb Wednesday. (end) rk