Kuwaiti Racer Wins First In Novice Ski Stock In Jet Ski World Cup


12/15/2023 7:15:14 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti racer Fares Ramadhan from the Kuwait Water Sports Club team won first place in the novice ski stock category in the fourth round of the Jet Ski World Cup, which will run from December 12-17 in Thailand's city of Pattaya.
Speaking to KUNA Friday, Ibrahim Ramadhan, head of Kuwait Water Sports Club, said that the Jet Ski World Cup was held under the supervision of the International Jet Sports Boating Association (IJSBA) and witnessed the participation of many distinguished racers from various countries of the world. (end)
