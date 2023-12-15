Politics With Michelle Grattan: Jim Chalmers Says Australians Will Be Better Off Next Year

Author: Michelle Grattan

(MENAFN- The Conversation) It's been a difficult year for the economy, and the year ahead also is looking challenging. Treasurer Jim Chalmers, overseer of the government's economic policy, joins us on the podcast to talk about the latest budget numbers, interest rates, changes to the Reserve Bank board, Australia's debt, cost of living measures and more.

On 2024, Chalmers expects Australians to be better off this time next year:

The budget update, released this week, projects a tiny $1.1 billion deficit for this financial year. This is likely in the May budget to turn into the government's second surplus in a row. Chalmers explains why he won't make that call just yet:

With many families struggling with their grocery bills, the Senate recently set up a committee to investigate potential price gouging by supermarket chains. Chalmers strongly supports the inquiry:

On stage 3 tax cuts Chalmers, while reiterating no change in policy, says he enjoys the engagement the debate brings:

That's all from our Politics podcast for 2023. Thank you for listening. We'll be back with more interviews in 2024. In the meantime, best wishes from Michelle Grattan and producer Ben Roper.