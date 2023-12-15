Global Geothermal Power Generation Market to Reach $8.8 Billion by 2030

The global market for Geothermal Power Generation estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Binary Cycle, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Flash Steam segment is estimated at 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the geothermal power industry, highlighting its role in the global transition to clean energy. It explores the advantages of geothermal systems, the technologies used to harness geothermal energy, and the financial aspects of geothermal projects. The report also examines the short-term challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the long-term growth potential of geothermal energy in developing economies.

A detailed analysis of global geothermal power installed capacity is presented, covering the years 2010 to 2022 and providing insights into capacity additions by top countries. The report also delves into patent activity in the geothermal energy sector, highlighting trends and top patent holders.

Competitive insights include the market share of key geothermal power generation companies in 2023, with a focus on leading companies in the United States. The report assesses the competitive market presence of players worldwide in 2023 and reviews recent market activity.

Moreover, the report includes in-depth competitor profiling featuring industry frontrunners like General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and Chevron Corporation, among others. Incorporated with special coverage on numerous pertinent topics, this report is an essential tool for any business leader in the energy industry.

Detailed market analyses for key geographic markets such as the U.S., Asia-Pacific, Europe and Japan are included, allowing executives to understand and navigate these various markets efficiently.

Key Attributes: