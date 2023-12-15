(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The joint solutions will be used in a wide range of real-time battle computing on-ground military systems

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- HUB Cyber Security Ltd (Nasdaq: HUBC), a developer of Confidential Computing cybersecurity solutions and services (" HUB Security " or the " Company "), announces today a key collaboration agreement with one of Israel's top-three military contractors.

According to the agreement, HUB will provide Confidential Computing and ancillary cybersecurity services to joint solutions to be used in a wide range of on-ground applications. Within the collaboration, HUB's technology aims to secure all mission-critical information being processed in real-time by combat computers. HUB Cyber Security's CEO, Noah Hershcoviz, stated: "This sensitive deal emphasizes our ongoing dedication to providing secure warfare solutions, now more than ever, amidst the Israeli war. The collaboration with a leading defense vendor signifies a crucial step in their mission to offer advanced security solutions and indicates the company's growing influence in the field of cybersecurity and military defense."

About HUB Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd ("HUB Security") was established in 2017 by veterans of the elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The Company specializes in unique Cyber Security solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. The company debuted an advanced encrypted computing solution aimed at preventing hostile intrusions at the hardware level while introducing a novel set of data theft prevention solutions. HUB Security operates in over 30 countries and provides innovative cybersecurity computing appliances as well as a wide range of cybersecurity services worldwide.

