Premium Cannabis Brand Lord Jones® Launches Live Resin Vapes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos” or the“Company”) is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Lord Jones® Live Resin Vapes in two different hardware options. Crafted with the discerning cannabis consumer in mind, these products embody a commitment to excellence, offering an unmatched combination of curated strains, pure live resin, and elegant high-quality hardware.



“We're excited to introduce the latest addition to the evolving Lord Jones® lineup with premium live resin vapes. The Lord Jones® brand epitomizes excellence, and we take pride in bringing exceptional products to market that showcase our commitment to craftsmanship and innovation,” said Mike Gorenstein, President, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Cronos.“This launch marks a significant step in further establishing the Lord Jones® brand as one that represents quality and artistry, and we look forward to launching more breakthrough products in 2024.”

The live resin format offers consumers a multi-dimensional, true-to-plant experience. This format is well suited for discerning consumers looking to level-up their cannabis experience. The Lord Jones® Live Resin Vapes feature carefully curated strains, which capture natural flavors and aromas and 100% pure live resin, free of additives, ensuring an unadulterated cannabis experience. Each strain was handpicked through multiple rounds of sensory testing to bring consumers the most unique and bold flavor profile and experience. These vapes feature consistent high potency, with THC levels exceeding 70%, and advanced hardware designed to optimize live resin consumption, preserving terpenes and preventing clogging. The lineup also features versatile sizing options, including a 0.5g trial size in the convenience of an all-in-one device and a 1g stock-up size as a 510-thread cartridge, catering to both enthusiasts and those new to the category.

Lord Jones® Live Resin Vapes are available in the following formats:



Lord Jones ® Purple Lemon Haze Live Resin Vapes



Designed to deliver a supremely elevated experience, with notes of zesty citrus, pleasant earthiness, and sharp and spicy pepper flavors



Sativa | THC: 72-78%​



Available in two hardware options that have been optimized for live resin usage:





A unique sleek 0.5g all-in-one device A high-quality 1g 510-thread cartridge



Lord Jones ® Deadhead OG Live Resin Vapes



Designed to deliver a truly complex flavor experience with savory, spicy, and woody flavors



Indica | THC: 71-77%​



Available in two hardware options that have been optimized for live resin usage:





A unique sleek 0.5g all-in-one device A high-quality 1g 510-thread cartridge



Lord Jones Live Resin 510-thread battery



A 510 battery that fits seamlessly with Lord Jones 1g 510-thread Allows consumers to tailor their vaping experience with this unique live resin optimized battery that includes 5 different voltage settings and extended battery life when compared to conventional 280 mAh vape batteries



Lord Jones® Live Resin Vapes will be available now in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Yukon by early 2024. Lord Jones® all-in-one devices will be available in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Yukon in 2024. Lord Jones® batteries will be available in Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Yukon by early 2024.

To learn more and see the latest announcements on future product launches from the Lord Jones® brand, visit us online at and on Instagram at .

About Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS® and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.



Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute“forward-looking information” or“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively,“Forward-looking Statements”). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“may”,“will”,“expect”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“potential”,“estimate”,“believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about the evolution of the Lord Jones® product lineup; the Lord Jones® brand and the consumer perception thereof; anticipated product launches; the consumer experience with respect to the products discussed herein; anticipated product availability; the Cronos brand portfolio; and Cronos's efforts to advance cannabis research, technology and product development. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2023, which have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at and , respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.



