Plymouth Industrial REIT Declares Dividend For The Fourth Quarter Of 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Industrial REIT , Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) (the“Company”) today announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.225 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2023. The dividend, which equates to an annualized rate of $0.90 per common share, is payable on January 31, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 29, 2023.
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
