Global Computer Vision Market Size, Trends, Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The subfield of artificial intelligence (AI), Computer Vision, enables computers to interpret and comprehend visual information from digital images and videos. It attempts to mimic the human visual system by gleaning insights and knowledge from visual data. Computer vision algorithms and techniques enable computers to perceive, analyze, and interpret visual content, identify objects, comprehend scenes, and make decisions based on visual input.

Computer Vision's primary responsibilities include image recognition, object detection, image segmentation, and image classification. These tasks extract features and patterns from visual data using convolutional neural networks (CNNs) and other sophisticated machine learning and deep learning algorithms. By training models on large datasets, computers can learn to identify objects, recognize features, comprehend gestures, and even estimate depth and motion. Healthcare, autonomous vehicles, robotics, surveillance, augmented reality, and image retrieval are just a few of the numerous applications of computer vision.

Market Dynamics Rapid Adoption of Process Automation in Manufacturing Industry Drives the Global Market

The manufacturing industry is the most reliant on automation and robotics. As manufacturing facilities transition to entirely automated production, there is a need for more intelligent systems to monitor industrial processes and results. While the Internet of Things (IoT) is transforming the manufacturing industry and making industrial operations more autonomous, computer vision is enhancing these operations via machine vision. For instance, machine vision is utilized to inspect the quality of manufactured products to identify non-conformities and flaws. Computer vision software handles image classification, object detection, object monitoring, and content-based image retrieval.

Government Programs That Increase Industrial Automation Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Governments around the globe are actively promoting the use of various automation technologies to support the structural growth of the manufacturing sector. The manufacturing sectors are vital to this prosperity, so governments in every region prioritize this industry. This is anticipated to increase the use of industrial robotics and, by extension, robotic vision. In industrial automation, autonomous vision systems enable higher-quality mass production with fewer errors, increasing output and productivity. Robotic vision is one of the essential components required for the success of industrial automation.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global computer vision market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period. The market for computer vision is expanding at a staggeringly rapid rate across the entirety of Asia and the Pacific area. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are among those that are making significant financial investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision technology. The expansion of the market can be attributed to several different sources, some of which include the developing manufacturing sector in the region, the existence of significant technical businesses, and the growing number of applications in the healthcare industry, retail industry, and automotive industry, among other industries.

North America is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period. North America has cemented itself as the dominant driving force in the international market for computer vision throughout the past few years. Asia formerly held this position. The presence of key market participants, rapid advancements in technology, and extensive deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision solutions across many industries, including healthcare, automotive, and retail, are all factors fuelling the expansion of the market. In addition, the presence of these key market participants is fuelling the expansion of the market. In particular, the United States of America contributes significantly to developing the sector in this part of the world.



The global computer vision market was valued at USD 10 billion in 2022 . It is estimated to reach USD 70.59 billion by 2031 , growing at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the component, the global computer vision market is segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period.

Based on product, the global computer vision market is bifurcated into smart camera-based and PC-based computer vision systems. The PC-based computer vision system segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global computer vision market is bifurcated into quality assurance and inspection, positioning and guidance, measurement, identification, predictive maintenance, 3D visualization, and interactive and 3D modeling. The quality assurance and inspection segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period.

Based on vertical, the global computer vision market is divided into industrial and non-industrial. The industrial segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the most significant global computer vision market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key players in the global computer vision market are Baumer, Cognex Corporation; Intel Corporation; KEYENCE CORPORATION; Matterport, Inc.; NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORP.; Omron Corporation; Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation; Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, and Texas Instruments Incorporated.



In October 2023, Amazon has been bolstering its digital capabilities for several years, tying its advancements into sustainability goals, supply chain optimization efforts, pharmacy growth, and more. The company uses computer vision for quality assurance to ensure the accuracy of pill packs and machine learning to estimate insurance copay prices before consumers place their orders on Amazon. In August 2023, 7-Eleven Australia is deploying computer vision in some of its stores, removing the need for customers to scan purchases. The technology uses computer vision and machine learning similar to that of autonomous vehicles to track a product's location as it leaves the shelves, enters the basket, and leaves the store, and is tied to the customer app update called My 7-Eleven App Pay and Go 2.0 that will go live at the end of 2024.



Hardware Software



Smart Camera-Based Computer Vision System PC-Based Computer Vision System



Quality Assurance and Inspection

Positioning and Guidance

Measurement

Identification

Predictive Maintenance

3D Visualization and Interactive 3D Modelling



Industrial Non-Industrial



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America The Middle East and Africa

Market NewsGlobal Computer Vision Market: Segmentation By ComponentBy ProductBy ApplicationsBy VerticalBy Regions