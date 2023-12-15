Global Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market Size, Share, Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Before the air enters the air compressor, it undergoes compressed air treatment apparatus, which dehumidifies and cleans the air. This system eliminates particles and lowers the dew point, which may impact the air compressor. Compressed air treatment systems comprise air dryers, filters, and aftercoolers. Composed of a condensate trap, an air cooler, a filter, an air receiver canister, and a distribution system, this device also includes a filter. It is used extensively in numerous products, including paint sprays, conveyor systems, robotic limbs, drills, jackhammers, and nitrogen generators.

Compressed air treatment has numerous advantages, such as reducing rust and corrosion, boosting operational productivity, and compacting compressed air. It has applications in numerous end-user industries, such as the chemical, healthcare, pharmaceutical, automotive, and aerospace industries, as well as the culinary and beverage industries. For air-compressing machinery, such as compressors and pneumatic devices, there is an increase in the demand for clean and dry compressed air.

Market Dynamics Demand From Diverse Application Areas Drives the Global Market

Compressed air treatment apparatus is indispensable in numerous industrial sectors, including food, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and electronics/semiconductors. It is employed for various purposes, including spray coating, valve operation, vacuum, packing, and cleansing. The necessity of a clean and dry air supply for cost-effective and efficient production has expanded the compressed air filter equipment market. However, water, oil, and dirt deposits on pipes and fittings can cause pressure to decrease, leading to a loss of energy used to compress air.

In manufacturing operations, this results in decreased performance efficiency and increased use of air filtration. In the food and beverage, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and electronics/semiconductor industries, contaminant-free compressed air is used to preserve food products. Special applications, especially in the medical industry, necessitate high levels of air purification, driving market expansion.

Advent Of Smart Systems Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Innovation, global competition, and new technologies substantially expand the compressed air treatment industry. Companies invest in research and development to develop innovative, cost-effective, and energy-efficient products. The market expansion in the next seven years is anticipated to be driven by the Industry 4.0 revolution, fuelled by data exchange and automation. Compressed air remediation solution providers are implementing intelligent technologies to enhance the performance of their client's equipment.

Kaeser Kompressoren has introduced the SIGMA AIR MANAGER 4.0, an advanced compressed air management system that improves dependability and efficiency via 3-D Advanced Control. LOOXR GmbH, a German company, has introduced intelligent software for clever compressed air systems that optimize costs, save energy, and increase reliability.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global compressed air treatment equipment market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period. Since North America holds a sizeable portion of the international market for compressed air treatment equipment, this part of the world is considered the most significant market for selling goods. The market's growth can be attributed to various factors, including important market participants, stringent air quality regulations, and well-established industrial sectors. A lot of these components have helped bring about this expansion. The United States and Canada, together with several other countries, are the ones that have made the most substantial contributions to the market in this part of the world.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period. Compressed air treatment equipment is typically produced in Europe, which is also the location of a sizeable section of the industry responsible for producing this equipment worldwide. Maintaining great air quality standards is a priority for several nations, including Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy; these nations have sizable manufacturing and production bases. The region's emphasis on energy efficiency, environmental sustainability, and legislation about compressed air consumption is driving the market's growth. In other words, these factors are driving the market. In addition, this concentration is one of the key drivers responsible for expanding the market.



The global compressed air treatment equipment market was valued at USD 38 billion in 2022 . It is estimated to reach USD 14.40 billion by 2031 , growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the product, the global compressed air treatment equipment market is bifurcated into filters, dryers, and aftercoolers. The filters segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period.

The chemical segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key players in the global compressed air treatment equipment market are Atlas Copco AB, Air Filter Engineering, Beko Technologies, BOGE, Chicago Pneumatic, Sanmina Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand, and Mann Hummel.



In November 2023, Hitachi Global Air Power US, Michigan City, Ind., purchased General Air Compressors North, Modesto, Calif. General Air Compressors North provides sales and service of air compressors, air treatment products, accessories, and related equipment. In October 2022, Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, agreed to acquire SPX FLOW's Air Treatment business for approximately USD 525 million.



