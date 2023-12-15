Global Complete Nutrition Products Market Size, Demand, Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Complete nutrition products are dietary supplements or foods that provide the complete spectrum of essential nutrients for maintaining good health. These products guarantee a balanced and adequate intake of essential nutrients and are meant to supplement or replace regular meals. Typically, they contain a specific ratio of macronutrients (carbohydrates, proteins, and lipids) and micronutrients (vitamins, minerals, and trace elements). Considering variables such as age, gender, level of activity, and specific dietary needs, these products are meticulously formulated to meet daily nutritional requirements.

In addition to powders, smoothies, bars, and ready-to-drink beverages, there are a variety of formats for nutritionally complete products. Their primary focus is providing a well-balanced combination of macronutrients, such as superior proteins, complex carbohydrates, and healthy lipids, along with the vitamins and minerals necessary for maintaining biological processes, such as immune system health, energy metabolism, and bone health. Consultation with a healthcare provider or trained dietitian is essential for ensuring the safe and effective use of full-nutrition products.

Market Dynamics Rising Demand for Convenient Food Products Drives the Global Market

Due to demanding lifestyles and work schedules, consumers prefer ready-to-eat or on-the-go products, increasing demand for complete nutrition solutions. Increased working populations in developed and developing countries and single-person households with less cooking time are anticipated to increase the demand for convenience foods. People are willing to pay a premium for accessible foods due to time and energy constraints. Individuals desire bars and RTD beverages due to their hectic lifestyles. The expanding demand for high-quality, natural, and distinctive foods may benefit complete nutrition products.

Consumers are purchasing more comprehensive nutritional products due to health concerns. As consumers become more health-conscious, they seek convenient, nutrient-dense products. Complete nutrition products containing the proper proportions of lipids, vitamins, minerals, protein, and carbohydrates are extremely advantageous. It is also available in ready-to-eat or on-the-go formats, which increases demand, especially among millennials and Generation Z, who have less time to cook.

Development of Vegan Products with Comprehensive Nutrition Creates Tremendous Opportunities

This can be attributed to several factors, including increased animal rights activism, concerns about climate change and health, and a greater awareness of how to consume healthily. The growing popularity of veganism necessitates the creation of new products that do not contain animal-derived ingredients, are environmentally friendly, and do not reduce the number of essential nutrients they contain. In the coming years, market participants will have lucrative opportunities to develop new vegan products as veganism becomes more mainstream. In addition, the expanding market for vegan complete nutrition products is spurring the development of additional products that can accommodate a broader range of dietary preferences and needs. This is contributing to the market's diversification.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global complete nutrition products market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. The growing awareness among Mexican consumers of health problems such as diabetes and obesity, which are rising in the country, is one factor driving the demand for nutritional products. The percentage of obese people in Mexico is approximately 72.5%, making it the highest in the world according to statistics made public by Canada's government. In addition to that, the prevalence rate of diabetes among persons living in Mexico was somewhere about 15.8%. The increased demand for products that provide adequate nutrition in the region is partly driven by the health problems described above. RTD shakes are gaining in popularity among customers due to their high level of convenience; as a result, manufacturers are concentrating their efforts on introducing these products to the market.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period. Regarding market share for complete nutrition products worldwide, the European area is predicted to hold 27.3% of the market. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that obesity rates in European nations like the U.K., Hungary, and Lithuania were 27.8%, 26.4%, and 26.3%, respectively. The incidence of obesity among young people is another issue in these nations. Over the projected period, it is predicted that this trend in health will fuel demand for products with comprehensive nutrition. Drinks and foods with comprehensive nutrition are in great demand due to the rise in consumer health concerns. Several brands are opening physical storefronts around Europe to meet consumer demand.

Additionally, the market for complete nutrition products is seeing new growth potential due to rising health problems like obesity, cancer, and cardiovascular illnesses. The demand for foods and beverages with comprehensive nutrition has greatly increased in Germany as people are becoming more aware of the value of a healthy lifestyle. Producers are introducing new products to the market to meet the rising demand.



The global complete nutrition products market was valued at USD 9 billion in 2022 . It is estimated to reach USD 8.55 billion by 2031 , growing at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the product, the global complete nutrition products market is bifurcated into powder, RTD shakes, and bars. The powder segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global complete nutrition products market is divided into hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, online, and others. The hypermarkets and supermarkets segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. North America is the most significant global complete nutrition products market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key global complete nutrition products market players are Huel Inc., Soylent, Ideal Shape, Slim Fast, Lady Boss, RSP Nutrition, Numix, Muscle Blaze, Jimmy Joy, and YFood Labs GmbH.



In March 2023, a leading confectionery brand, Hershey, announced the launch of oat milk Reese's peanut butter and chocolate milk bar with sea salt and almond flavors. The company has stated that the protein bars will be a nutritional alternative for people seeking plant-based products. In February 2023, a nutraceutical brand by GMN Group of Companies, Pro360, announced the launch of FemCare+ and High Protein High Fiber products for women to improve their lifestyles. The newly launched product by Pro360 is highly effective for both premenstrual and postmenstrual stages in women. The product boosts the blood level, balances the menstrual cycle, and improves bone density by preventing the risk of osteoporosis.



Powder

RTD Shakes Bars



Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience stores

Online Others



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America The Middle East and Africa

Market NewsGlobal Complete Nutrition Products Market: Segmentation By ProductBy Distribution ChannelBy Regions