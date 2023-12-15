Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen
FIXING OF COUPON RATES 15 December 2023
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 19 December 2023
Effective from 19 December 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 19 December 2023 to 19 March 2024:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030507348, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 19 December 2023: 4.6700% pa
