Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 2023 Fourth Quarter Conference Call And Webcast For Investors And Analysts

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in Brookfield Business Partners' 2023 Fourth Quarter Conference Call & Webcast on Friday, February 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our results and current business initiatives.
Results will be released on Friday, February 2, 2024 prior to 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will be available following the release on our website at .
Participants can join by conference call or webcast:
Conference Call
Please pre-register: BBU2023Q4ConferenceCall Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.
Webcast
Please join and register by webcast: BBU2023Q4Webcast A replay of the webcast will be available on our website.
Brookfield Business Partners is a global business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that provide essential products and services and benefit from a strong competitive position. Investors have flexibility to invest in our company either through Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC), a corporation, or Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU; TSX: BBU), a limited partnership. For more information, please visit .
Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed vehicle of Brookfield Asset Management's Private Equity Group. Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $850 billion of assets under management.
For more information, please contact:
Media:
Marie Fuller
Tel: +44 207 408 8375
Email: ...
Investors:
Alan Fleming
Tel: +1 (416) 645-2736
Email: ...
