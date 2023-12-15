When SRK Scolded Suhana Khan For Wanting To Swim

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recounted the incident when Shah Rukh Khan scolded his daughter Suhana when she insisted on swimming.
Suhana graced the stage of quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15', along with the director Zoya Akhtar and other star cast of the movie 'The Archies'-- Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, DOT, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda.
During the gameshow's special segment, a fan asked Suhana: "Who is the coolest and the strictest among your parents?"
Suhana said: "Uh, both are pretty cool, but I think my mother is a bit stricter."
Host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan said: "I think Shah Rukh is more strict." Suhana asked: "Why?"
The 'Brahmastra' actor then recounted: "You were so small when I went to your house one day to meet Shah Rukh. We had a meeting. A new swimming pool was built in your house. And when I went, Shah Rukh and I were standing next to the swimming pool."
"You came trotting and said that you want to swim. SRK said, 'No, you will not swim.' I asked him to let you go. He said no, and asked you to go back. Since that day, I felt that your dad is stricter. I still remember that incident," said the 81-year-old actor.
Suhana said: "I think that must've been the only time that he said no then."
Big B said: "He scolded you too." Suhana got shocked and said: "Scolded me?"
The 'Piku' actor then said: "Yes, you nagged him about it."
Suhana shared: "Sir, I don't remember."
Big B added: "Okay. I'm glad you forgot! SRK will be reminded of it when he watches the show."
'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs on Sony.
