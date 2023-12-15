'He Doesn’T Deserve It': Ponting Extinguishes Maxwell's Aspirations Of Playing Test Cricket

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting contends that the dynamic all-rounder Glenn Maxwell does not merit a place in the prestigious Test arena, saying he hasn't scored a lot first-class runs.

Maxwell, outstanding contributions in the limited-overs format, has just seven Test caps under his belt. He last played a Test match for Australia in 2017.

Ponting, known for his astute understanding of the game, has made it clear that, in his view, Maxwell falls short of the standards required for Test cricket, raising questions about the all-rounder's suitability for the longest format of the game.

"No one deserves a chance unless you've got a truckload of first-class runs behind you. I'm a no, he doesn't deserve it. But if he gets a chance to go back and make some first-class runs then he can force his way back in,” said Ponting to com.

Maxwell's heroics performance in the World Cup played a pivotal role in securing Australia's record-extending sixth ODI World Cup title. His exceptional performances, contributed significantly to the team's success, culminating in a triumphant victory over India in the final.

Interestingly Maxwell, who scored 339 runs in seven Tests at an average of 26.08 and a top-score of 104, has not yet given up on his Test career and eyes spots up for grabs in this Australian Test side.

"I haven't given up, I think I've just got to be realistic about the timings of the way I've been playing my white-ball cricket. You play a World Cup and then you don't play any (Sheffield) Shield cricket. You play at the back end of summer in white ball (internationals) and don't play any Shield cricket. So it's just the way it's gone over the last 10 years of my career really," said Maxwell.

